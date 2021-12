Cross was charged with misdemeanor DUI refusal after the Nov. 13 crash. Cross is also a battalion fire chief in Moorhead. According to the crash report, the collision happened while Cross’ vehicle was crossing Sheyenne St. onto an I-94 entrance ramp. The woman in the second vehicle was traveling south on Sheyenne. Police said it’s not known which driver had the right-of-way. The report says the woman in the second vehicle was taken by ambulance to Sanford Medical Center with “serious injuries.” Cross was not injured.

MAPLETON, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO