Agriculture

UPDATE 1-Brazil on track for record high pork and poultry output, exports in 2021

Agriculture Online
 15 hours ago

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork and poultry processors are expected to end the year with record high production and exports, according to projections released on Thursday by industry association ABPA. The association, which represents major companies such as JBS SA and BRF SA, projects...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Agriculture Online

Farm machine maker Claas sees more chip snags in 2022

PARIS, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Agricultural machinery maker Claas said on Thursday it expects difficulties in securing semiconductor chips to persist for the first half of next year, which could curb a surge in profits linked to booming farm demand. An upturn in orders from farmers, who are benefiting from...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Brazil 2021/22 sugar output seen down sharply; adverse weather cited

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's center-south 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes in the previous cycle, as adverse weather conditions hit the current sugarcane crop, industry group Unica said on Thursday. According to Unica, sugarcane processing should total...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil's 2021/22 sugar output seen at 32 mln tns, down 16.7% - Unica

SAO PAULO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazil's 2021/22 sugar production is expected to reach 32 million tonnes, down from about 38.5 million tonnes seen in the previous cycle, industry group Unica said on Thursday. Unica has also estimated the country's total ethanol output at 27.7 billion liters this season, down...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat eases further as weak charts, export competition weigh

(Updates with European trading, adds Paris to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures extended losses on Thursday as weak chart signals and export competition from Black Sea and southern hemisphere suppliers weighed on prices. Soybeans were firm, supported by a rebound in vegetable oil markets, while corn was little changed as traders continued to assess weather prospects for South American crops. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 0.5% at $7.52 a bushel by 1322 GMT. It earlier rose slightly before turning lower to trade near a seven-week low struck on Wednesday, when the contract shed almost 4%. "For now it's hard to predict if Chicago prices will hold this technical floor," a European trader said. Euronext March wheat also slipped further to touch a near two-month low at 272.75 euros ($309.35) a tonne, as a rise in the euro added to technical pressure. Wheat futures have retreated since multi-year highs set last month as worries over the Omicron coronavirus variant and easing concerns about global wheat supply have encouraged selling. A wheat tender held this week by Algeria exacerbated selling pressure as traders expect the importer to overlook French wheat and take supplies from Argentina and Ukraine. A drier spell in Australia has also tempered fears over rain damage to what is forecast to be a record harvest. Selling momentum has built up this week despite a string of other import tenders and reports that Russia is considering a smaller wheat export quota than previously planned. CBOT soybeans were up 0.9% at $1274-1/4 a bushel, helped by strength in soyoil and palm oil. The National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) said soyoil supplies among its U.S. members slipped in November, surprising analysts who had expected stockpiles to climb. CBOT corn was up 0.1% at $5.86-1/2 a bushel. The risk of persisting dry conditions in southern Brazil and Argentina in the coming weeks, despite rain relief for crops in recent days, was underpinning soy and corn markets, traders said. Prices at 1322 GMT Last Change Pct End 2020 Ytd Pct Move Move CBOT wheat 752.00 -4.00 -0.53 640.50 17.41 CBOT corn 586.50 0.75 0.13 484.00 21.18 CBOT soy 1274.25 11.75 0.93 1311.00 -2.80 Paris wheat 272.50 -3.25 -1.18 195.50 39.39 Paris maize 242.25 -0.50 -0.21 219.00 10.62 Paris rape 713.25 10.75 1.53 418.25 70.53 WTI crude oil 71.29 0.42 0.59 48.52 46.93 Euro/dlr 1.13 0.01 0.50 1.2100 -6.27 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Emily Chow in Beijing; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Alison Williams)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Brazil development bank BNDES sells JBS shares, raises $454 bln - sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian state development bank BNDES sold on a blocktrade on Thursday 70 million shares of meatpacker JBS SA, raising 2.6 billion reais ($454.80 million), said sources close to the matter. The deal represented a 2.95% stake in JBS and the meatpacker bought back...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

UK wheat crop seen at 13.99 mln T, up 44.8% -ministry

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat harvest this year rose to 13.99 million tonnes, up 44.8% from the previous season, Britain's farming ministry said on Thursday. The estimate was marginally down from an initial forecast of 14.02 million issued in October. The rise was driven partly by...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

European stores pull products linked to Brazil deforestation

Several European supermarket chains are dropping Brazilian beef products linked to destruction of the Amazon rainforest and tropical wetland, the US activist group Mighty Earth said Thursday. Chains such as Carrefour Belgium have committed to pulling from their shelves corned beef, beef jerky and fresh prime cuts suspected to come from cattle raised in the Amazon and the Pantanal tropical wetlands. The move came after a Mighty Earth investigation in partnership with Reporter Brasil, a Brazilian non-government organisation founded by journalists, highlighted links between Sao Paulo manufacturing plants of Brazilian meat-processing giants JBS, Marfrig and Minerva and deforestation. Activists have long criticised the environmental footprint of the global meat industry, blaming it for some two-thirds of global biodiversity loss.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Brazil
Agriculture Online

ASIA RICE-Vietnam rates hit over 3-month low, prices steady in other hubs

* Buyers of Indian rice eye further dip amid new supply-exporter. * Bangladesh output could fall to 35.5 mln tonnes in 2021-22- USDA. * Thai rates unchanged at $385-$396/tonne amid muted activity. By Kavya Guduru. Dec 16 (Reuters) - Export prices for rice from Vietnam hit their lowest level in...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans hit 3-week top as soyoil climbs; wheat, corn end higher

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures touched a three-week top on Thursday as soyoil futures rose 2% and hit their highest in a week on signs of tightening U.S. vegetable oil supplies and fresh export demand, traders said. Wheat futures rose by nearly 2%, bouncing back from a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise on firm cash markets, higher pork prices

CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures rose in thin trade on Thursday to halt a three-session slide, buoyed by firming cash hog markets and higher wholesale pork prices, analysts said. Most-active February hog futures settled up 1.025 cents at 80.350 cents per pound. Trading volume...
AGRICULTURE
wnax.com

U.S. Beef Exports to China Soar

With market access improvements secured through the Phase One Trade Agreement, U.S. beef exports to China gained significant traction for the first time in 2020 and have surged this year, reaching 138,000 metric tons through September valued at more than $1.1 billion. U.S. Meat Export Federation (USMEF) Economist Erin Borror says projections for the entire marketing year are even higher.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat edges higher on weather concerns, corn and soy rangebound

BEIJING, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged higher on Friday, building on the previous session's near 2% gains on the back of strong weekly export sales and dry conditions in the U.S. Plains, while corn and soybeans were stuck in a tight range. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat...
AGRICULTURE
WHIO Dayton

Japan trade recovers as supply chain troubles ease

TOKYO — (AP) — Japan's exports jumped 20% and imports rose at an even faster pace in November as disruptions to manufacturing supply chains eased. Preliminary trade data reported Thursday showed imports surging nearly 44% from a year earlier, pulling the country into a deficit, as surging oil prices pushed costs sharply higher.
ECONOMY
The Poultry Site

Weekly global protein digest: China, Brazil, Argentina and US poultry, pork and beef news

US meat packers’ profit margins rose 300% during pandemic: Biden administration. White House officials/economists continue to target US meatpackers. Four of the biggest meat-processing companies, using their market power in the highly consolidated US market to drive up meat prices and underpay farmers, have tripled their own net profit margins since the pandemic started, White House economic advisers said.
AGRICULTURE
AFP

China lifts embargo on Brazilian beef

China lifted an embargo on Brazilian beef Wednesday, three months after banning meat from the South American export powerhouse over two cases of mad cow disease, authorities in both countries said. Brazil is the world's biggest producer and exporter of beef, but it lost its top client when China imposed the embargo in September following the detection of two cases of "atypical" bovine spongiform encephalopathy (BSE), or mad cow disease.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Japan's exports pick up on improved autos output, imports hit record

TOKYO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Japan's exports sped up in November, as supply constraints eased slightly for the country's big automakers, although imports hit a record on soaring materials costs, which could hurt household consumption. The trade data came days after the Bank of Japan's quarterly tankan survey showed an...
BUSINESS

