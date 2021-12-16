ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Can my pets get COVID?

By The Associated Press, Nexstar Media Wire
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KrzMm_0dOb1cIn00

NEW YORK (AP) — Can your pet get COVID-19? Health officials say yes, pets and other animals can get the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but the risk of them spreading it to people is low. Dogs, cats, ferrets, rabbits, otters, hyenas, and white-tailed deer are among the animals that have tested positive, in most cases after contracting it from infected people.

Nation faces a double coronavirus surge as omicron spreads

While you don’t have to worry much about getting COVID-19 from your pets, they should worry about getting it from you. People with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 should avoid contact with pets, farm animals, and wildlife, as well as with other people, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

“If you wouldn’t go near another person because you’re sick or you might be exposed, don’t go near another animal,” says Dr. Scott Weese at Ontario Veterinary College.

This particular coronavirus most likely jumped from animals to humans in the first place, sparking a pandemic because the virus spreads so easily between people. But it does not easily spread from animals to people. Minks are the only known animals to have caught the virus from people and spread it back, according to Weese.

Connecticut mom credits family dog with saving baby’s life

Three countries in northern Europe recorded cases of the virus spreading from people to mink on mink farms. The virus circulated among the animals before being passed back to farmworkers. How easily animals can get and spread the virus might change with different variants, and the best way to prevent the virus from spreading among animals is to control it among people, Weese says.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Excelsior Vaccination Pass Plus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–When it comes to the new state mandate, businesses had two choices: require masks or require proof of vaccination. The LionHeart Pub and Brewery is accepting the Excelsior Pass as proof of vaccination. “You walk in here, you open your phone, and open the New York State wallet app, and show it to […]
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Health
New York City, NY
Pets & Animals
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Dog#Farm Animals#Ap#Omicron#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy