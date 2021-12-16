SCBCA state basketball rankings, December 15
COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the next set of high school basketball state rankings for our SCHSL schools, girls and boys. Our local teams are in BOLD.
5A Boys Top 10
1. Dorman
2. Riverside
3. Ridge View
4. Fort Dorchester
5. Conway
6. TL Hanna
7. Mauldin
8. Clover
9. Northwestern
10. Cane Bay
5A Girls Top 10
1. Dorman
2. Lexington
3. Byrnes
4. Rock Hill
5. Sumter
6. Summerville
7. Stall
8. Stratford
9. Cane Bay
10. Dutch Fork
4A Boys Top 10
1. South Pointe
2. Irmo
3. Greenville
4. AC Flora
5. Hartsville
6. North Augusta
7. Wilson
8. West Florence
9. Lancaster
10. Pickens
4A Girls Top 10
1. Westside
2. Aiken
3. Catawba Ridge
4. North Augusta
5. South Florence
6. AC Flora
7. Westwood
8. Airport
9. Colleton County
10. North Myrtle Beach
3A Boys Top 10
1. Seneca
2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
3. Blue Ridge
4. Brookland-Cayce
5. Dillon
6. Fox Creek
7. Union County
8. Crestwood
9. Marlboro County
10. Oceanside
3A Girls Top 10
1. Keenan
2. Lower Richland
3. Blue Ridge
4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson
5. Southside
6. Emerald
7. Clinton
8. Camden
9. Aynor
10. Oceanside
2A Boys Top 10
1. York Prep
2. Phillip Simmons
3. Wade Hampton
4. Christ Church
5. Landrum
6. Andrew Jackson
7. Gray Collegiate
8. Woodland
9. Greer Middle College
10. Edisto
2A Girls Top 10
1. Blacksburg
2. Christ Church
3. Silver Bluff
4. Phillip Simmons
5. Andrew Jackson
6. Gray Collegiate
7. Saluda
8. Latta
9. Marion
10. Barnwell
1A Boys Top 10
1. Southside Christian
2. Scott’s Branch
3. Calhoun County
4. Great Falls
5. Hannah-Pamplico
6. Carvers Bay
7. Denmark-Olar
8. CA Johnson
9. Baptist Hill
10. Charleston Math & Science
1A Girls Top 10
1. Military Magnet
2. East Clarendon
3. High Point Academy
4. Lake View
5. Denmark-Olar
6. Whale Branch
7. Southside Christian
8. McBee
9. Cross
10. Lamar
