Columbia, SC

SCBCA state basketball rankings, December 15

By Chris Parks
 15 hours ago

COLUMBIA (WBTW) – Below are the next set of high school basketball state rankings for our SCHSL schools, girls and boys. Our local teams are in BOLD.

5A Boys Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Riverside

3. Ridge View

4. Fort Dorchester

5. Conway

6. TL Hanna

7. Mauldin

8. Clover

9. Northwestern

10. Cane Bay

5A Girls Top 10

1. Dorman

2. Lexington

3. Byrnes

4. Rock Hill

5. Sumter

6. Summerville

7. Stall

8. Stratford

9. Cane Bay

10. Dutch Fork

4A Boys Top 10

1. South Pointe

2. Irmo

3. Greenville

4. AC Flora

5. Hartsville

6. North Augusta

7. Wilson

8. West Florence

9. Lancaster

10. Pickens

4A Girls Top 10

1. Westside

2. Aiken

3. Catawba Ridge

4. North Augusta

5. South Florence

6. AC Flora

7. Westwood

8. Airport

9. Colleton County

10. North Myrtle Beach

3A Boys Top 10

1. Seneca

2. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

3. Blue Ridge

4. Brookland-Cayce

5. Dillon

6. Fox Creek

7. Union County

8. Crestwood

9. Marlboro County

10. Oceanside

3A Girls Top 10

1. Keenan

2. Lower Richland

3. Blue Ridge

4. Orangeburg-Wilkinson

5. Southside

6. Emerald

7. Clinton

8. Camden

9. Aynor

10. Oceanside

2A Boys Top 10

1. York Prep

2. Phillip Simmons

3. Wade Hampton

4. Christ Church

5. Landrum

6. Andrew Jackson

7. Gray Collegiate

8. Woodland

9. Greer Middle College

10. Edisto

2A Girls Top 10

1. Blacksburg

2. Christ Church

3. Silver Bluff

4. Phillip Simmons

5. Andrew Jackson

6. Gray Collegiate

7. Saluda

8. Latta

9. Marion

10. Barnwell

1A Boys Top 10

1. Southside Christian

2. Scott’s Branch

3. Calhoun County

4. Great Falls

5. Hannah-Pamplico

6. Carvers Bay

7. Denmark-Olar

8. CA Johnson

9. Baptist Hill

10. Charleston Math & Science

1A Girls Top 10

1. Military Magnet

2. East Clarendon

3. High Point Academy

4. Lake View

5. Denmark-Olar

6. Whale Branch

7. Southside Christian

8. McBee

9. Cross

10. Lamar

WBTW News13

Jaylen Sneed named Mr. Football in South Carolina for 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Hilton Head Island linebacker Jaylen Sneed was named South Carolina’s Mr. Football during halftime of the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, North vs. South, on Saturday in Myrtle Beach. Selected from among five distinguished finalists, Sneed was recognized for his hard work both on and off the football field. “I just know it is […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Coastal football prepares to face NIU on Friday in the Cure Bowl

CONWAY, S.C. – The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will kick off in the program’s second-ever Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) postseason bowl game on Friday, Dec. 17, as the Chanticleers (10-2, 6-2 Sun Belt) will take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (9-4, 6-2 MAC), the 2021 Mid-American Conference Champions, at the 2021 Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium […]
ORLANDO, FL
WBTW News13

South Carolina Red Cross volunteers head to Kentucky, Tennessee after tornado outbreak

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As several states face devastation after a deadly tornado outbreak over the weekend, people from South Carolina are stepping up to help out. “Right now we have about six volunteers assigned to go support disaster relief efforts following those devastating tornadoes,” Mandy McWherter, the interim regional communications director for the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
WBTW News13

New nursing college in Myrtle Beach aims to address nursing shortage

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A nursing college will open and start accepting students next month in Myrtle Beach. “We’re coming into the community to supplement what is already there,” said Audria Denker, the college’s executive vice president. “There are great nursing programs in the state of South Carolina, but what we found from our […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Michael Benson officially sworn in as CCU president

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Michael Benson has officially been sworn in as president of Coastal Carolina University. Benson was sworn in Tuesday morning on the steps of the Edward M. Singleton Building after taking office on Jan. 1. He replaces David DeCenzo, who was president from 2007 to 2020. Benson was scheduled to give an […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Area will officially average more than 1 shooting a day in 2021

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – News13’s coverage area will average more than one shooting a day for 2021, according to a crime analysis. The analysis – which covers Darlington, Dillon, Horry, Florence, Marion and Marlboro counties in South Carolina, along with Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina – reveals at least 372 shootings this […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Conway lifts ban on outdoor burning

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A ban on outdoor burning in Conway has been lifted, according to the city’s fire department. The ban had been in place since Dec. 1 because of an “extreme fire danger” caused by dry conditions. Residents were not permitted to burn piles of debris, bonfires and other items while the ban […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

1 person dead in Tuesday shooting in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of South Pine Street for the shooting. The victim’s name has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin. The shooting is […]
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Lake City man dead after Tuesday shooting in Johnsonville

JOHNSONVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One man is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in Johnsonville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called around 7:30 p.m. to the area of South Pine Street for the shooting. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Bobby Carter, of Lake City, according to Florence County Coroner […]
JOHNSONVILLE, SC
WBTW News13

Fights drop after Florence 1 Schools proposes new violence policies

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence 1 Schools Superintendent Richard O’Malley said “enough is enough” when it comes to violence in schools. A rise in fights this year has led the district’s governing board to implement three new code of conduct policies. “These are extreme times I think they take extreme measures in, and this was […]
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

Road closed after Log truck catches on fire in Conway

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two lanes of traffic have been closed in Conway after a log truck caught on fire, according to Conway police. Around 10:20 a.m., crews were sent to the area of 4th Avenue at Lewis Street for a reported vehicle fire. Both lanes of traffic are closed at this time while crews […]
CONWAY, SC
