The holidays are fast approaching, and many people will be traveling with presents in tow, which means heavy bags, lots of stuff, and checked-bag fees. Not to worry, though, because Maker's Mark has got you covered. The booze purveyor will reimburse travelers' checked-bag fees through its first-ever Whisky Flights program. While it doesn't include any actual whisky flights, it will save you some cash, and that's almost as good.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO