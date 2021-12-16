ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

‘Surviving the Survival’ of Living Through a Shooting

By Tom Kutsch
thetrace.org
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleA photo essay documents the scars gun violence leaves on its surviving victims. Since 2015, about 75 percent of the almost 11,000 people shot in Philadelphia have survived their injuries. In the third part of a series looking at the challenges of surviving after a shooting, The Philadelphia Inquirer focuses on...

www.thetrace.org

Comments / 0

Related
Times Union

Boy who survived Duanesburg stabbings to live with aunt

DUANESBURG — The 2-year-old boy who was the sole survivor of an act of violence that left his mother and older brother dead from stab wounds last week is out of the hospital and will be temporarily cared for by his maternal aunt, according to attorneys involved with the case.
DUANESBURG, NY
thetrace.org

Gun Violence Spiked During the Pandemic. Who Was Hit Hardest?

Low-income communities of color saw far greater increases in gun violence last year than more affluent, white neighborhoods. Researchers at the Violence Prevention Research Program at the University of California, Davis, analyzed ZIP code-level violence data in 13 major U.S. cities from 2018 to 2020. They found that gun violence increased by 29 percent, and homicides by 28 percent, in the first five months of the pandemic (March through July 2020) compared to the same period in 2018 and 2019. While that picture echoes other nationwide estimates of the violent crime spike in 2020, these findings add to our understanding of where the violence actually happened. Comparing the ZIP code data with the income levels and race of residents, they determined that on average, the least-privileged ZIP codes experienced 14 more incidents of gun violence and five more homicides than the most privileged ones. “This study adds to the mounting body of research showing that equal opportunities — including the opportunity to live, work, learn, play, and worship free from violence — are not afforded to all Americans and that the greatest burdens of violence are shouldered by our most marginalized and economically vulnerable neighborhoods,” Shani Buggs, an assistant professor at VPRP and a study co-author, said in a press release. The findings were published this month in the American Journal of Public Health.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Florida State
thetrace.org

A Midwestern Mayor Decries Incessant Violence

“Embarrassing”: Kansas City continues to buckle under violence as shootings spike. The city’s 145 homicides this year are unlikely to surpass last year’s record of 176, but the violence remains devastating. Since November 29, shootings across the greater metro area have resulted in the deaths of 12 people, and the injury of many more. “Isn’t it embarrassing that we, in Kansas City, talk about the fact that we are not going to approach our record-breaking year as if it is a model of success?” Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas told The Kansas City Star. “This is insanity. This is not success. This is a sign of a substantial challenge to the future of our city and the greatness of our city.” Through its Missouri Gun Violence Project over the past two years, the Star has contextualized gun violence in the city and state by showing its clear connection to inequities in social policy, economics, and public health that disproportionately affect Black residents.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fbi#Second Amendment#Gun Violence#Federal Court#The Philadelphia Inquirer#The Baltimore Sun
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting Jan. 3

The country is on high alert as the Omicron variant begins its rapid spread throughout the U.S.—all while the Delta surge continues to run rampant. With COVID far from contained, health officials are doing everything in their power to try to prevent outbreaks. For some, that's meant a return to mask mandates, and for others, stricter laws concerning what activities require proof of vaccination. As cities prepare for a spike in COVID cases, some are introducing new restrictions on unvaccinated residents.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KHOU

'Good luck': Texas abortion law author reacts to California Governor's pledge to do the same thing with guns

AUSTIN, Texas — California Gov. Gavin Newsom is going after gun manufacturers, and he’s using Texas’ playbook to do it, the Texas Tribune reports. On Saturday, Newsom, a Democrat and occasional critic of Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, said he was working on a bill with the California Legislature and attorney general to allow private citizens to sue those who manufacture, distribute, or sell assault weapons or ghost gun kits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
AFP

Staffer allowed into US Capitol complex with gun

A congressional staffer carrying a gun was allowed to move freely inside the US Capitol complex for several minutes on Thursday, even though an X-ray machine at a security checkpoint had picked up the weapon in his bag. The US Capitol Police issued a statement confirming that officers "spotted the image of a handgun in a bag on the X-ray screen" after the staffer had passed though security.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
My 1053 WJLT

Explorers Find Abandoned Illinois Bank with Money Left Inside

What would you do if you were exploring an old abandoned bank and found money left inside?. Well, that is what happens to so lucky (or unlucky) explorers when they decided to search an old abandoned bak in Chicago with a HUGE vault. There is no specific location as to where in Chicago the bank is located, but as the explore searched through the massive bank, they came across and massive vault with money left inside. You can see there are a few $100 bills and a few $1 bills on the ground.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Counter

Fast food workers are using 911 call logs to draw attention to a hidden “crisis of violence”

Employees have been berated, attacked, had food thrown at them, and worse. A new report tallies 77,000 violent encounters on the job. Pictured above: Officers speak to a Burger King employee that was punched in the face by an angry customer, asking him questions to find out more about what happened and if he needed medical attention in Chelsea, Massachusetts on May 1, 2021.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy