ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps

By Mark Long, The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=108Md6_0dOb0ML400

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Urban Meyer never fit in the NFL.

His mottos. His methods. Even his moods seemed to go against what’s considered normal behavior in a league filled with professionals and grown men. He rubbed just about everyone the wrong way: assistants, players and eventually his bosses.

Meyer’s tumultuous tenure ended after just 13 games — and two victories — when the Jacksonville Jaguars fired him early Thursday because of an accumulation of missteps.

Owner Shad Khan made the move hours after former Jaguars player Josh Lambo told a Florida newspaper Meyer kicked him during practice in August. It was the latest black eye — adding to an already lengthy list of embarrassments — for the three-time national championship-winning college coach who failed miserably to make the transition to the NFL.

Uncertainty abounds in AFC South as Titans attempt to repeat

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” Khan said in a statement. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.”

Meyer joins former Atlanta Falcons coach Bobby Petrino as college coaches whose NFL careers flamed out in stunningly swift fashion. Petrino resigned in December 2007 to take over at Arkansas. He was 3-10 at the time.

Meyer went 2-11 in his partial season, and the Jaguars really started to unravel on the offensive side of the ball following the team’s bye week. They averaged a measly 9.1 points in Meyer’s final seven games, which ended with a five-game skid.

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as Jacksonville’s interim head coach for the final four games, beginning Sunday against Houston (2-11).

Meyer’s biggest issues came off the field, where he tried to handle a professional team like he was on a college campus. He splashed slogans and catchphrases around the facility, instilled gimmicks in practice and repeated his misguided belief that coaches coach for players and players play for coaches. He brought in motivational speakers and kept blaming assistants for the team’s mounting losses instead of the guys actually on the field.

One of Meyer’s most damning decisions came following a Thursday night game at Cincinnati in late September. He chose to stay behind with family instead of flying home with his team and then got caught on video the following night behaving inappropriately with a woman at a bar in Columbus, Ohio. Khan publicly reprimanded Meyer then, saying he needed to regain the owner’s trust and respect.

Bailing on his players showed just how out of touch Meyer was with NFL norms. And it was just one of many head-scratching choices for the 57-year-old coach who found success at every college stop: Bowling Green (2001-02), Utah (2003-04), Florida (2005-10) and Ohio State (2012-18).

Meyer simply never made the proper adjustments to the pro level.

Lambo’s claim seemingly proved too much for Khan, who two days earlier said he didn’t want to make an impulsive decision on the coach’s future.

“What’s different about this thing is you have losses and you have drama,” Khan said then.

The Jags had way more drama than victories.

Lambo provided the latest when he told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him while he was stretching at the start of a practice. Lambo, the team’s place-kicker to open the season, said he told Meyer “don’t you ever (expletive) kick me again” and said the coach responded, “I’m the head ball coach, I’ll kick you whenever the (expletive) I want.”

Meyer released a statement through the team denying the incident happened the way Lambo described it.

“Josh’s characterization of me and this incident is completely inaccurate, and there are eyewitnesses to refute his account,” Meyer said.

Lambo said he reported the kick to his agent, who contacted the Jaguars’ legal counsel the following day.

“Jaguars legal counsel indeed acknowledged and responded immediately to the query made by Josh Lambo’s agent Friday, August 27, 2021,” the Jaguars said in a statement. “Counsel offered to speak with Josh, or to assist Josh in speaking with coaching or any other football personnel, if he was comfortable with her sharing the information. Any suggestion otherwise is blatantly false.”

Lambo was released after he missed his first three field-goal attempts to start the season.

Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback cut short by Jaguars

Lambo’s allegation came on the heels of an NFL Network report which said Meyer created tension with multiple run-ins with players as well as assistants he allegedly called “losers.” Citing unidentified sources, the report detailed a heated exchange between Meyer and veteran receiver Marvin Jones that stemmed from Meyer criticizing receivers by saying they weren’t winning enough one-on-one matchups or getting enough separation.

“I would just say this: There was something that was brought to my attention that I didn’t like too well,” Jones said Wednesday, his first public comments since the report was published Saturday. “I approached him about it and we talked and we handled it like grown men. And that’s all I have to say about that.”

Jones denied threatening to leave practice over the argument.

“I mean, shoot, when you lose, you’re always going to be the center of attention in a negative way,” Jones said. “That just is what it is. That’s all I have to say.”

Other issues for Meyer:

— He hired strength coach Chris Doyle in February despite accusations of racist behavior and then had to let him go a day later because of a pending lawsuit.

— Jacksonville was fined $200,000 and Meyer docked $100,000 on July 1, a punishment that stemmed from an early June practice in which the league deemed receivers and defensive backs had too much contact during 11-on-11 drills.

— Meyer signed 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Tim Tebow to play tight end, an experiment that ended with Tebow looking lost in the preseason opener against Cleveland.

— Meyer held a fake QB competition between Trevor Lawrence, a generational prospect, and Gardner Minshew in training camp. Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke traded Minshew to Philadelphia, where he’s a backup to Jalen Hurts.

— The NFL Players Association launched an investigation after Meyer said vaccination status factored into the team’s roster decisions.

— He repeatedly mishandled running back James Robinson, allowing the team’s most consistent offensive player to get benched twice following fumbles and botched trying to explain why Robinson got pulled and how long he remained on the sideline.

All the drama became too much for Lawrence.

“I do think that has to change and that’s something that we need to work on for sure,” Lawrence said Wednesday. “You can’t always be in the headlines. You just got to go play football, and that’s where we’re trying to get, and I have no doubt we’ll get there.”

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Steelers hopeful Watt, Haden will play against Titans

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is hopeful linebacker T.J. Watt and cornerback Joe Haden will be available when Tennessee visits Heinz Field on Sunday. Watt left last Thursday’s 36-28 loss to Minnesota in the first half with a groin injury. Haden hasn’t played since spraining his foot in a tie against Detroit […]
NFL
WTAJ

Red Flash trio lands on HERO Sports All-American teams

Loretto (WTAJ) — A Red Flash trio earned FCS All-American status. Alex Schmoke, Kahtero Summers, and Gregory Reddick were named to the HERO Sports FCS All-American teams. Schmoke, a Bellwood-Antis product, and Reddick were named to the Freshman All-American team, while Summers was apart of the sophomore team. You can read the full release from […]
LORETTO, PA
The Spun

Jaguars Wideout Shares What Really Happened With Urban Meyer

Last weekend, a troubling report emerged about Urban Meyer and his “run-ins” with multiple players and coaches. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, Meyer’s criticism of the Jaguars bothered veteran wideout Marvin Jones so much that he left the facility one day. He needed to be convinced by the rest of the team to come back.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
FanSided

Dolphins LB on former college coach Urban Meyer: ‘Not surprised’

A linebacker who once played for Urban Meyer doesn’t seem too shocked with the way Meyer’s NFL career appears to be going. The whole experiment involving Urban Meyer and coaching in the NFL might be coming to an end. His time with the Jacksonville Jaguars has turned out to be a disaster as controversy and scandal appear to somehow continue to follow Meyer everywhere he goes.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Marvin Jones addresses reported exchange with Urban Meyer

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. opened up on Wednesday for the first time about his reported confrontation with head coach Urban Meyer. One of the key parts of a bombshell report about Meyer’s conduct as coach of the Jaguars was an alleged spat between Meyer and Jones. Jones objected to criticisms of the wide receiver group from Meyer, and the spat became so heated that Jones reportedly left the team facility and had to be coaxed back by assistant coaches.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Mina Kimes has brutally honest opinion on Urban Meyer

The discussion around whether or not the Jacksonville Jaguars should consider firing Urban Meyer has heated up again, and it should really tell you something that this isn’t the first time we’re having this conversation in 2021. After the latest report that Meyer has gotten in heated arguments...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Petrino
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Shad Khan
The Spun

Former Ohio State Star Has Prediction For Urban Meyer

The Jacksonville Jaguars have finally pulled the plug on the Urban Meyer experiment. On Thursday morning, the team officially announced that it fired Meyer. Jaguars owner Shad Khan seemed awfully disappointed in his statement to the press. However, he ultimately had to make this move after seeing all the bad publicity surrounding Meyer.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer News

Urban Meyer is facing yet more media scrutiny for an alleged incident that took place on his Jacksonville Jaguars. And the constant scrutiny is starting to grate on people. The latest incident is an allegation from former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo, who claims that Meyer kicked him during a practice and called him names. Lambo said that he later warned Meyer not to do that to him again, and that Meyer got “aggressive” with him for clapping back.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ap#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Titans#Atlanta Falcons
The Game Haus

NFL teams most likely to need a new head coach in 2022

There is about one month left in the NFL season. This means that rumors will start to emerge about head coaches who may be on the hot seat and could be fired by the end of the season. There has already been two head coaches let go 14 weeks into the 2021 season. During these last few weeks, one or two vacancies could occur before the end of Week 18. There are a few other teams that could look into bringing in a new head coach. Here are the teams that will almost be guaranteed to hire a new head coach during the offseason.
NFL
The Spun

4 Coaches Mentioned As Candidates For Jaguars Job

Late on Wednesday night, Shad Kahn and the Jaguars organization announced a sudden end to the Urban Meyer coaching era in Jacksonville. Just as quickly as the first-year NFL coach was asked to pack his bags, new head coaching candidates are already being suggested. According to NFL insider Pete Prisco,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportico

Meyer Firing Puts Millions at Stake If Khan, Jaguars Claim ‘For Cause’

Early Thursday, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan announced his team had fired head coach Urban Meyer, who was in his first year as head coach. The Jaguars are 2-11 and have lost five games in a row. Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as interim head coach. The firing concludes a tumultuous experience for Meyer, whose personal and professional missteps could give grounds for the Jaguars to designate the firing “for cause” and for Meyer, in turn, to sue. Meyer, 57, signed a multi-year contract with the Jaguars in January. Despite being a rookie NFL head coach, his annual compensation is...
NFL
FOX Sports Radio

Urban Meyer Was the Victim of a Hit Job

2 Pros and a Cup of Joe react to the Jaguars firing Urban Meyer following the claims from Josh Lambo that the head coach kicked him in preseason warmups. Timing of these reports has the guys wondering if this was a hit job from the inside and if Shad Khan wanted to fire Urban Meyer for cause.
NFL
WTAJ

WTAJ

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy