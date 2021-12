When Fleet Foxes released their amazing 2020 album Shore, it was obvious many of its songs were going to be ridiculously strong additions to the band’s live repertoire. The circumstances of 2020 being what they were, though, Robin Pecknold wasn’t able to take those songs on the road quite yet. Instead, he promoted the album with a solo performance at Brooklyn’s St. Ann & The Holy Trinity Church. It was called A Very Lonely Solstice, and originally livestreamed on last year’s winter solstice.

