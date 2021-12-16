ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germany betting on booster campaign against Omicron – govt

By Syndicated Content
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country was racing to secure more COVID-19 vaccines to speed up its booster campaign that was at the centre...

The Independent

EU leaders to discuss rise of infections, spread of omicron

European Union leaders are trying Thursday to coordinate action to tackle the surge of coronavirus infections across the continent and the emergence of the new omicron variant while keeping borders open.With the festive season looming, the bloc's leaders want to avoid a confusing mixture of rules and to ensure all 27 member states are on the same page and that COVID-19 certificates continue to guarantee unrestricted travel.But alarming rises in infections have prompted many European governments to implement public health measures and new restrictions in recent weeks.The European Council which brings together EU leaders to set the bloc’s...
Karl Lauterbach
Reuters

As COVID cases rise, Spain approves booster shots for over 40s

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Spain will administer a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to people aged 40 and over, the Health Ministry said on Thursday, expanding the booster programme a day after its child vaccination campaign kicked off amid a sharp rise in cases. The ministry, which had already...
Soccer-UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has urged players across Europe to get vaccinated as soon as possible against COVID-19 but said it was still a personal choice, for now. UEFA is set to launch a video aimed at players featuring doctors explaining the benefits of vaccinations.
Russia fines Facebook owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia has fined Facebook-owner Meta Platforms 13 million roubles ($177,000), a Moscow court said on Thursday, for failing to delete content the government deems illegal, the latest in a string of penalties against foreign technology firms. Moscow has increased pressure on Big Tech this year in...
Lithuania to ask European leaders for support in face of Chinese pressure

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania’s president will ask European leaders for help in a dispute with China over diplomatic relations with Taiwan, the presidential advisor said on Thursday. “We think this will lead to a discussion how the EU and particularly European Commission could help Lithuania in this matter”,...
EU regulator says Pfizer’s anti-COVID pill can be used by member states

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The European Union’s drugs regulator said on Thursday that member states can use Pfizer’s antiviral COVID-19 pill Paxlovid early after diagnosis of an infection even though its full review for regulatory approval has not been completed yet. “The Agency’s advice can now be used...
The Independent

Vaccination of under-12s starts in handful of EU countries

Greece and a handful of other European Union members began vaccinating children ages 5-11 against COVID-19 on Wednesday as governments braced for the holiday season and the spread of the omicron variant. An Athens children’s hospital administered its first shots to younger children hours after authorities announced Greece's highest daily death of the pandemic at 130. The children were given stickers and the day off school. More than 30,000 vaccination appointments for under-12s have been booked by Greek parents, among them Education Minister Niki Kerameus. “I won’t hide the fact that on a personal level, after having talked with...
No red lines in Germany's war on Omicron, govt warns

Germany's new leader, Olaf Scholz, has announced that his government will take all necessary measures to control the spread of the new Omicron strain of Covid, declaring no step to be too great in that fight. Directing his first major address in parliament to Germans across the country, the chancellor...
Scholz vows to launch biggest transformation of German economy in a century

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday his government would make Europe’s largest economy fit for the future by fostering investment in climate protection and digitalization, vowing no one would be left behind in this major transformation. The Social Democrat’s first major address to parliament...
German health ministry sees less covid-19 vaccines available in Q1

BERLIN (Reuters) – German expects significantly fewer COVID-19 vaccination doses to be delivered in the first three months of 2022 than the amount it currently receives, a spokesperson for the health ministry said on Wednesday. A reason for the gap is bringing forward some vaccine deliveries to December, the...
The Independent

Germany's Scholz vows that 'we will win' fight against COVID

Chancellor Olaf Scholz vowed Wednesday that his new government will do everything for Germany to overcome the coronavirus pandemic and let people return to their normal lives, declaring that “we will win this fight" as he made his first major policy speech to parliament.Scholz, who took over from longtime Chancellor Angela Merkel last week, declared that “we have no time to waste” as he opened a presentation of his three-party coalition government's agenda.Scholz takes office as Germany is grappling with its biggest wave of infections of the pandemic so far. There are signs that restrictions imposed in recent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Omicron is responsible for 60% of COVID cases in London – minister

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s health minister Sajid Javid said on Wednesday that the Omicron variant of the coronavirus was now responsible for about 60% of cases of COVID-19 in London. “No one wants to see any more restrictions,” Javid told BBC television when asked if the government planned...
Fortune

In Singapore, being ‘fully vaccinated’ will mean getting a booster as Omicron forces countries to strengthen vaccine rollouts

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. On Tuesday, Singapore’s government announced that it plans to change its definition of being "fully vaccinated" to include getting a booster shot, joining Israel and others in tightening precautions as the Omicron variant exposes weakness in the world's current vaccine strategy.
