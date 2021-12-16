ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. to award $2.89 billion to airports under infrastructure law

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said Thursday it will award $2.89 billion to 3,075 airports under a new $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed into law last month. Airports can use funds for runways, taxiways, safety, terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects. The infrastructure law provides $15 billion...

Biden Travels to Missouri to Highlight U.S. Infrastructure Law

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will travel to Kansas City, Missouri on Wednesday to draw attention to his $1 trillion program to invest in infrastructure. Biden will visit the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority to highlight the law, which invests in the country's roads, bridges and public transportation, and passed Congress last month with support from Republicans and Democrats.
Yeager Airport officials eyeing new terminal with infrastructure money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials with Yeager Airport are thinking big when it comes to changes at the airport with funding available from the historic infrastructure package signed into law in November. Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller told MetroNews the facility will receive $10 million over a five-year period from the...
Billions of pounds of excess food bound for landfills would be rescued under U.S. Senate bill

Americans each year trash about 108 billion pounds of food. That represents about 40 percent of the food supply in this country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates. A major source of that waste is generated by restaurants, retailers and wholesalers, all of whom face challenges and restrictions in moving surplus food down to consumers.
Haaland: Infrastructure law aids drought resilience

Interior Secretary Deb Haaland on Sunday, Dec. 12, touted a recently signed $1.2 trillion infrastructure package, saying the law makes a historic investment in water and drought resilience. During a visit to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas, Haaland said the new law will pay for water efficiency and recycling programs,...
U.S., Palestinian officials hold first economic dialogue in five years -State Department

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. and Palestinian officials met virtually on Tuesday to renew the U.S.-Palestinian Economic Dialogue, the first such meeting in five years, the U.S. State Department said. They discussed infrastructure development, renewable energy and environmental initiatives, connecting Palestinian and American businesses, addressing obstacles to Palestinian economic development...
5G might disrupt aircraft flights & touch-downs

Massive rollout of mid-band 5G systems might pose an aircraft safety risk by interfering with navigation equipment and causing flight diversions, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned in a series of directives. The FAA particularly raised concerns about 5G potentially interfering with radio altimeters - sensitive aircraft electronics...
What the New Infrastructure Law Means for the Fastener Industry

Originally Posted On: https://www.mudgefasteners.com/news/2021/11/24/what-the-new-infrastructure-law-means-for-the-fastener-industry. On November 15th, President Joe Biden signed his $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill. With bipartisan support, the legislation invests in funding for roads and bridges, rail, transit, ports, airports, the electric grid, water systems and expanded broadband. Eric Hoplin, National Association of Wholesaler-Distributors (NAW) CEO, stated that “this legislation will help the wholesale distribution industry more efficiently move goods and materials across the country, benefitting both American businesses and consumers. Bipartisan collaboration results in great achievements for our country, and this investment in infrastructure is a victory for all Americans.” So, the question for our industry now is “What does this historic legislation mean for the fastener world?”
Wisconsin receives $142M to combat water challenges under bipartisan infrastructure law

Federal environmental regulators have announced Wisconsin will receive $142.7 million to target removal of lead pipes, harmful forever chemicals and water challenges in underserved communities as part of the first allocation under the bipartisan infrastructure law. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan announced the funding Thursday as part of...
