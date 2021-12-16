ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Examining the impact of drone warfare on global world order

Cornell University
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAn upcoming book by a Cornell doctoral student explores a new field of study related to the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, typically referred to as drones, in warfare. “Drones and Global Order: Implications of Remote Warfare for International Society” (Routledge, 2021) edited by Paul Lushenko, Srinjoy Bose and William Maley,...

news.cornell.edu

