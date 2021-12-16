ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sack Tory MP who criticised Chris Whitty, Labour tells Raab

BBC
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleLabour says Conservative MP Joy Morrissey should apologise or face the sack as Dominic Raab's parliamentary aide after criticising Chris Whitty. In a tweet, which has now been deleted, the MP accused England's chief medical officer of exceeding his authority as an unelected official. It came after Prof Whitty...

www.bbc.com

The Guardian

Go out, catch Covid, ignore the science. Or trust in Chris Whitty

You can tell who the country trusts. People no longer look at Boris Johnson on TV and ask themselves why is this liar lying to me. They already know why. Boris lies because he knows no other way of interacting. Deceit is his default setting. It’s not just the past that is a foreign country; it’s also the present. Truth and Boris have never been on speaking terms. So when Chris Whitty and the prime minister hold a press conference together, there’s only one person to whom the country is listening.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Government urged to ‘hammer out’ hospitality deal as socialising discouraged

Labour has accused Rishi Sunak of “eating out to help out” in the US while businesses struggle at home.Wes Streeting said the Chancellor should “get himself on a flight back and get a grip on the situation” amid reports that he is in California on an official trip.The shadow health secretary urged the Government to “hammer out a deal to help hospitality” as business leaders expressed concerns over calls for people to consider limiting their social contacts around Christmas.Health minister Gillian Keegan insisted on Thursday that there are still measures in place to help businesses through the pandemic.But Labour said...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Watch live as MPs question Chris Whitty on omicron variant

Professor Chris Whitty and fellow medical officials are answering questions from MPs on the omicron variant. Cases of Covid-19 continue to rise across the UK, with infections hitting a record high on Wednesday. A total of 78,610 new cases were recorded - the highest daily number reported since the start...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Lib Dems earn shock by-election win in North Shropshire

Video caption: North Shropshire by-election: Historic Lib Dems win is declaredNorth Shropshire by-election: Historic Lib Dems win is declared. Conservative government 'run on lies and bluster' - Morgan. North Shropshire's new MP Helen Morgan has taken to the podium. In her victory speech, she says the people of North Shropshire...
ELECTIONS
Daily Mail

'Chris Whitty is a hugely respected public servant': Downing Street leaps to expert's defence and slaps down Tory MP Joy Morrissey after she accused him of treating UK like a 'public health socialist state'

Downing Street has rebuked a Tory MP who lashed out at Professor Chris Whitty after he advised people to limit socialising in the run up to Christmas. Joy Morrissey said on Twitter that England's Chief Medical Officer should 'defer' to what MPs and Boris Johnson decide when it comes to slowing the spread of Omicron.
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘joined party in No 10’ during first lockdown

Boris Johnson joined Downing Street officials for a party at No 10 during the first Covid-19 lockdown – with the prime minister telling one attendee they deserved a drink for “beating back” the virus, The Independent has been told.It is understood that about 20 civil servants and advisers gathered on 15 May last year for celebratory drinks inside No 10 and its garden. At the time, people from different households were restricted to one-on-one meetings outdoors, with gatherings indoors strictly forbidden.The gathering took place after the then health secretary Matt Hancock had delivered a televised press conference, noting that...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Tory MP Joy Morrissey criticised for ‘attacking’ Chris Whitty over omicron press briefing guidance

A Tory MP has faced criticism for comments she made about Chris Whitty, suggesting he should “defer” to Boris Johnson’s judgement on Covid. Joy Morrissey, who you might remember as the American-born MP who campaigned for every household in the UK to get a photo of the Queen, sparked controversy after she posted a tweet – which she has since deleted – criticising the chief medical officer for offering his views on Covid.
POLITICS
BBC

Tories lose North Shropshire seat they held for nearly 200 years

The Conservatives have lost the North Shropshire seat they held for nearly 200 years to the Liberal Democrats. The by-election followed the resignation of former MP Owen Paterson who was found to have breached parliamentary rules on lobbying, and had held a majority of nearly 23,000. New MP Helen Morgan...
ELECTIONS
Shropshire Star

Omicron wave sweeping the UK will ‘peak quite fast’, Chris Whitty says

The UK has hit a record high number of Covid cases, including the new Omicron variant. The Omicron wave of coronavirus sweeping the UK will “peak quite fast”, England’s chief medical officer has said, as he suggested there were some “really key bits of information” missing that would inform the need for a lockdown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

UK PM Johnson suffers by-election disaster

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday suffered a crushing by-election defeat in a constituency never previously lost by his Conservative Party, a result which raises serious questions about his leadership. His party won the seat in North Shropshire, central England, by a massive majority in 2019, but that was wiped out by the Liberal Democrats in Thursday's vote in a result that will intensify the mutinous mood among Conservative MPs. Johnson, 57, was already reeling after roughly 100 of his MPs rebelled in parliament Tuesday against the government's introduction of vaccine passes for large events. The UK leader's authority has also been clobbered repeatedly in recent weeks by claims of corruption and reports that he and his staff broke coronavirus restrictions last Christmas.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson accused of ‘lie to parliament’ over huge Foreign Office staff cuts

Boris Johnson is facing fresh accusations of lying to parliament, after wrongly denying that the Foreign Office is planning to slash staff numbers by 10 per cent.Senior Tory MP Tom Tugendhat protested at the move in the Commons – warning it undermined aspirations for a ‘Global Britain’ – but the prime minister insisted he was wrong.“The information that has recently trickled into his ears is fake news,” Mr Johnson told the chair of the foreign affairs committee, after the foreign secretary Liz Truss whispered something to him.But an email to Foreign Office staff, passed to the i newspaper, quickly...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon tells Scots to ‘stay at home’ and demands Boris Johnson brings back business support

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has urged Scots to “stay at home” for now as she strengthened her warning about the rise of the omicron variant.Ms Sturgeon urged people to “reduce your contact” with others households as she warned that omicron is likely to be the dominant strain of Covid in Scotland from tomorrow.“For now, please stay at home much more than you normally would, and as much as is feasible,” the SNP leader said during her statement in the Scottish parliament on Thursday.Although Ms Sturgeon stressed she was not introducing legal rules at this stage, she warned that...
U.K.

