There are a total of 9 recognition categories for businesses, nonprofits, and local governments. We have received this award in the “Other” category with a Level 2 distinction. The City placed in this category for our achievements towards climate success that were not covered by the other categories. We have received this award in the “Other” category with a Level 2 distinction. Specifically, we are being recognized for our efforts of establishing a Sustainability Committee, creating and hiring a Sustainability Coordinator, and investing in public engagement around sustainability issues. We are excited to continue taking steps to make our city a #SustainableSunPrairie.

SUN PRAIRIE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO