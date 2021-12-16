ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer-UEFA to launch vaccination campaign aimed at players

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has urged players across Europe to get vaccinated as soon as possible against COVID-19 but said it was still a personal choice, for now. UEFA is set to launch a video aimed at...

Italy extends COVID-19 state of emergency to end of March

ROME (Reuters) – Italy on Tuesday extended a COVID-19 state of emergency to March 31, government officials said, amid concerns over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The state of emergency, which was introduced in January last year, gives greater powers to the central government, making...
Soccer-Guardiola hails return of ‘phenomenal’ De Bruyne

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he was proud of his “brilliant” players after they thrashed Leeds United 7-0 in the Premier League on Tuesday and the Spaniard was particularly delighted with Kevin De Bruyne’s return to form. The Belgian scored twice...
Soccer-Quarter of EFL players do not intend to get COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – The English Football League (EFL) said 25% of its players from its 72 clubs do not intend to get vaccinated against COVID-19 even as outbreaks at several clubs forced the soccer governing body to postpone fixtures across divisions. With the top flight Premier League reeling from coronavirus...
UEFA seeks Euro 2032 bids, aims at dual award with Euro 2028

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has opened bidding for the 2032 European Championship aiming to make a selection at the same time it picks the Euro 2028 host. UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin says bidders must choose “one or the other” option to target by a March deadline. UEFA had announced a Euro 2028 bid timeline two moths ago. Italy, Russia and Turkey were widely expected to enter the Euro 2028 contest to host the tournament alone. The decision was set for September 2023. Ceferin says that target could change according to how many member federations show interest by March.
Soccer-Man United coach McKenna in advanced talks with Ipswich Town

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Manchester United first team coach Kieran McKenna is in advanced talks to take over as manager of League One club Ipswich Town, sources close to the deal have told Reuters. Ipswich, one of the top teams in England in the 1980s, are in 12th place...
Soccer-UEFA appoint Citi as coordinator of financing scheme

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – European soccer’s governing body UEFA has appointed U.S bank Citi as the coordinator of a financing programme to help clubs deal with the impact on revenues of the COVID-19 pandemic. UEFA said on Thursday that the scheme seeks to use UEFA club competition revenues...
Germany betting on booster campaign against Omicron – govt

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s health minister Karl Lauterbach said the country was racing to secure more COVID-19 vaccines to speed up its booster campaign that was at the centre of its strategy against the new Omicron variant. Lauterbach said German authorities were negotiating with Romania, Bulgaria, Poland and...
Soccer-UEFA in no mood for compromise with FIFA over World Cup plan

MANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – FIFA will hold a global summit next week to discuss their plans for holding the World Cup every two years but their biggest opponent, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, shows no sign of backing down. Ceferin said his organisation had no agreed strategy for Monday’s meeting,...
French commentators shun Premier League games because English fans do not wear masks

Footbal commentators from one of the biggest broadcasters in France have stopped travelling to Premier League stadiums – because English fans do not wear an anti-Covid mask.Anthony Tobelem, a senior journalist on Canal+, made the startling admission while highlighting the growing health crisis in the Premier League.Pointing to a record 42 positive Covid test results for players over a week, he said: ‘Us commentators have been staying in the Canal+ studio for two weeks in light of these figures.“It’s for the better given that if you don’t wear a mask, you’re at risk of testing positive, and the English until...
Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
Six games called off as Covid wreaks havoc on Premier League

The Premier League on Thursday postponed six more matches due to the wave of coronavirus infections hitting Britain, but said it intended to "continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible" as calls for a circuit break intensified. Leicester's scheduled match against Tottenham was postponed just hours before kick-off on Thursday. Five more games scheduled for this weekend have also been postponed due to outbreaks at Manchester United, Brentford, Norwich and Watford. United's home clash with Brighton, Brentford's trip to Southampton, Watford's meeting with Crystal Palace and West Ham's fixture against Norwich have all been called off along with Leicester's visit to Everton.
What are Premier League’s new Covid guidelines for fans going to matches?

The Premier League have issued new Covid guidance for fans to follow when attending top-flight matches.This comes amid the new Omicron variant taking a hold in the UK with the government bringing in so-called plan B measures to tackle the virus. Outbreaks have already affected league clubs with Manchester United’s match against Brentford off and Tottenham’s fixture with Rennes postponed.The new rules mean supporters will have to have Covid certification. They will have to show proof of having two vaccinations or a negative lateral flow test within 48 hours of kick-off. Clubs are also introducing Covid-19 status self-declaration forms to...
Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
