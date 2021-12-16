Communist China Demands More Propaganda From Its Press

Chinese state tabloid editor Hu Xijin, who became a leading voice of strident nationalism with millions of social media followers, announced his retirement Thursday. A self-described former pro-democracy protestor turned outspoken newspaper editor, Hu helped usher in a new era of brash, assertive nationalism under President Xi Jinping. In a social media post, Hu said Thursday he had stepped down as editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is owned by the ruling Communist Party's flagship newspaper the People's Daily. The 61-year-old wrote to his 24 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it "is time to retire", but that he will continue to serve as a special commentator for the paper.

CHINA ・ 1 DAY AGO