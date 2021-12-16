ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Communist China Demands More Propaganda From Its Press

By PHILIP LENCZYCKI
New York Sun
 1 day ago

What little is left of China’s free media — nary more than a handful of newspapers and several swaggering websites — will soon be pressed into the Communist Party’s service as Beijing punishes news outlets for the spread of “illegal information.”. The Twitter of...

Reuters

Special Report: Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc was marketing a collection of President Xi Jinping's speeches and writings on its Chinese website about two years ago, when Beijing delivered an edict, according to two people familiar with the incident. The American e-commerce giant must stop allowing any customer ratings and reviews in China.
Reuters

Prolific columnist retires as editor of China's Global Times

SHANGHAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Hu Xijin, a prolific commentator who is China's best-known propagandist on the global stage, has announced his retirement as editor-in-chief of the nationalist tabloid the Global Times. Writing on the Twitter-like Weibo on Thursday, Hu, 61, said he was going through "retirement procedures" but would...
AFP

Firebrand Chinese state newspaper editor retires

Chinese state tabloid editor Hu Xijin, who became a leading voice of strident nationalism with millions of social media followers, announced his retirement Thursday. A self-described former pro-democracy protestor turned outspoken newspaper editor, Hu helped usher in a new era of brash, assertive nationalism under President Xi Jinping. In a social media post, Hu said Thursday he had stepped down as editor-in-chief of the Global Times, which is owned by the ruling Communist Party's flagship newspaper the People's Daily. The 61-year-old  wrote to his 24 million followers on Chinese social media platform Weibo that it "is time to retire", but that he will continue to serve as a special commentator for the paper.
atlanticcitynews.net

China rewards Nicaraguan break from Taiwan with 1 million vaccines

MANAGUA, Nicaragua: One million Chinese vaccines were delivered to Nicaragua following the country's severing relations with Taiwan. In Nicaragua, the national media televised a report showing an Air China flight arriving with an initial 200,000 Sinopharm vaccine doses. Nicaraguan spokespersons expressed their gratitude for the restoration of ties with China.
The Guardian

Outspoken editor of Chinese state tabloid Global Times retires

A controversial Chinese state tabloid editor who became a leading critic of the west’s China policy, emerging in the past decade as a prominent voice of strident nationalism, has announced his retirement. Hu Xijin, a self-described former pro-democracy protester turned outspoken newspaper editor, has helped usher in a new...
Reuters

Britain scolds China over use of security law in Hong Kong

HONG KONG/LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain has scolded China for its broadening use of a national security law in Hong Kong, detailing attacks on the city's vaunted judiciary, civil society groups and foreign diplomats. "The erosion of liberty in Hong Kong is an affront to freedom and democracy," Foreign...
wallstreetwindow.com

China Unleashed Its Propaganda Machine on Peng Shuai’s #MeToo Accusation. Her Story Still Got Out. – Paul Mozur, Muyi Xiao and Gray Beltran, The New York Times, and Jeff Kao, ProPublica

China Unleashed Its Propaganda Machine on Peng Shuai’s #MeToo Accusation. Her Story Still Got Out. ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox. When inconvenient news erupts on the Chinese internet, the censors jump...
The Independent

French MPs arrive in Taiwan for visit amid China tensions

A group of six French lawmakers arrived in Taiwan for a five-day visit on Wednesday, following a similar trip led by a group of French parliamentarians in October that China sought to discourage.François de Rugy, the head of the Taiwan Friendship group in the National Assembly, the lower house of France's Parliament, is leading the latest delegation's visit, which will include meetings with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen and other senior government officials.“We wish to have exchanges on all dimensions of the relations between Taiwan, the EU and France on the economy and culture and all the issues at stake...
albuquerqueexpress.com

China manipulates public perception through films and propaganda

China manipulates public perception through films and propagandaBeijing [China], December 15 (ANI): China is using films, documentaries and propaganda to distort historical facts and manage public perception. In the above context, it is important to underline that since the revolution of 1949, China's film industry has been a fundamental extension...
Reuters

UK criticises "unacceptable pressure" by China against Lithuanian diplomats

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Britain's foreign minister criticised what she called the "unacceptable pressure" by China after Lithuania's diplomatic delegation left the country on Wednesday in a hastily arranged exit. Beijing, which has stepped up pressure on countries to sever relations with Taiwan, downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in...
