With the end of the year in sight, the U.S. economy continues to show signs of a sharp pickup in growth in the fourth quarter, based on several nowcasts. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis is expected to report in late January that output rose 5.4% (annualized real rate) in Q4, via the median of several nowcasts compiled by CapitalSpectator.com. The estimate marks a dramatic upside reversal from the slowdown in Q3 that cut growth to a modest 2.1%.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO