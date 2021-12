Who says you can’t teach old (or immortal) dogs new tricks? Keanu Reeves is known for his intense action franchises, and even does a pretty substantial amount of his own stunts. After over 25 years in the action game, you’d think he’d know pretty much all there is to know, but that’s not quite accurate. The Matrix franchise star had to learn a totally new skill for John Wick 4, and I honestly can’t wait to see the results on screen in the film.

MOVIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO