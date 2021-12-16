ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks edge mostly higher on Wall Street in muted trading

By The Associated Press
Times Daily
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks are edging mostly higher on Wall Street in early trading as investors study more moves by central banks a day after the Federal Reserve of the U.S....

MarketWatch

S&P 500 closes lower Thursday as investors weigh moves by central banks

U.S. stocks closed lower Thursday as investors weighed monetary moves by global central banks and fresh economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.1% to around 35,897.64, while the S&P 500 fell 0.9% to around 4,668.67, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.5% to about 15,180.43, according to preliminary data from FactSet. In a surprising decision Thursday, the Bank of England became the first major central bank to lift interest rates since the pandemic began, raising its benchmark to 0.25% from 0.10%. The Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced that it would speed up tapering of its monthly asset purchases, opening the door to potential rate hikes next year. In economic data, U.S. unemployment benefits climbed by 18,000 in mid-December to 206,000, although the level remains relatively low, with claims falling last week to the lowest level since 1969.
Shore News Network

Nasdaq ends sharply lower as investors dump growth stocks

(Reuters) -The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Thursday as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors away from Big Tech and toward more economically sensitive sectors. Nvidia Apple Microsoft, Amazon and Tesla tumbled between 2.6% and 6.8%, hitting the Nasdaq and the...
Shore News Network

Nasdaq tumbles as investors sell growth and buy value

(Reuters) – The Nasdaq tumbled on Thursday in a mixed day on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve’s announcement of a faster end to its pandemic-era stimulus pushed investors toward more economically sensitive sectors and away from technology stocks. Big Tech pulled down the Nasdaq and kept the...
MarketWatch

Gold futures rally to post highest finish in over 3 weeks

Gold futures rallied on Thursday, marking their highest finish in more than three weeks. Gold prices got their "groove back as the dollar weakened and the Treasury curve flattened," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "Risk aversion is hitting the Nasdaq. COMP,. -2.47%. and that has some traders...
Benzinga

Why CrowdStrike Shares Are Trading Lower

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), are trading lower Thursday afternoon as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess the tapering outlook. The Federal Reserve announced that it will stop buying bonds about three months earlier than initially planned. The Fed now...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Company that rocked Wall Street to go public

Social media platform Reddit announced it has confidentially filed a draft registration with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to become a publicly traded stock. "The initial public offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions," Reddit Inc. said in a statement released on Wednesday.
MarketWatch

Dow's 63-point jump led by gains in Verizon Communications Inc., Travelers stocks

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is trading up Thursday afternoon with shares of Verizon Communications Inc. and Travelers seeing positive growth for the price-weighted average. Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Travelers (TRV) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 63 points higher (0.2%). Verizon Communications Inc.'s shares have risen $2.31, or 4.6%, while those of Travelers have climbed $4.16, or 2.6%, combining for a roughly 43-point boost for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include IBM (IBM) Goldman Sachs (GS) and Caterpillar (CAT) A $1 move in any one of the 30 components of the index results in a 6.59-point swing.
Benzinga

6 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Euro Tech Hldgs (NASDAQ:CLWT) stock increased by 9.21% to $3.2 during Thursday's regular session. Trading volume for Euro Tech Hldgs's stock is 1.3 million as of 12:30 EST. This is 5002.33% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million. Losers.
FOXBusiness

Stocks tumble as Nasdaq paces drop

Late-day selling, driven by large-cap tech, paced the declines on Wall Street Thursday. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%, while the S&P 500 dropped 0.9% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the downtrend notching a small gain of 0.08%. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 35897.64...
