Weak Post-Earnings, ViaSat Stock Looks Set For A Recovery

Norwegian Cruise Line stock (NYSE: NCLH) has declined by almost 22% over the last month (21 trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which has remained roughly flat over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the sell-off. Firstly, in mid-November, Norwegian announced a direct offering of ordinary shares to certain holders of its exchangeable senior notes due in 2024. While the move should help the company cut its borrowing costs, investors were likely concerned about the dilutive effects of the offering. Separately, the spread of a highly mutated and apparently more transmissible new strain of the novel coronavirus, dubbed Omicron, has made cruise line investors anxious about the possibility of another wave of Covid-19 infections and travel restrictions, considering that the industry is only slowly getting back to normalcy after over a year of being essentially shut.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO