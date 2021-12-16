ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weak Post-Earnings, ViaSat Stock Looks Set For A Recovery

By Trefis Team
Forbes
 16 hours ago

ViaSat Inc. stock (NASDAQ: VSAT) is down around 17% in the past month (21 trading days), underperforming the S&P 500 which was down around 1.3% over this period. If you look at the change over the last five and ten days, too, the stock has returned -3.5% and 0.8%, respectively, underperforming...

Motley Fool

4 of the Best Stocks to Buy With $100 in 2022

Whether you're a growth, value, or income investor, there are bargains to be found right now. In a little over 15 days, we'll turn the page on what should go down as another outperforming year for Wall Street. The broad-based S&P 500 was higher by 25% through this past weekend, which more than doubles up its average annual total return of 11% over the past four decades.
MarketWatch

Accenture shares jump premarket after earnings beat estimates, company raises guidance

Accenture Plc shares jumped 6.6% in premarket trade Thursday, after the consulting firm beat estimates for its fiscal first quarter and raised guidance. The company posted net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.78 a share, for the quarter to Nov. 30, up from $1.5 billion, or $2.32 a share, in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose to $14.965 billion from $11.762 billion. The FactSet consensus was for EPS of $2.64 on revenue of $14.217 billion. New bookings climbed to $16.8 billion with consulting bookings totaling $9.4 billion and outsourcing bookings totaling $7.4 billion. Accenture is now expecting second-quarter revenue of $14.30 billion to $14.75 billion, compared with a FactSet consensus of $14.12 billion. For the full fiscal 2022, it expects EPS of $10.32 to $10.60, up from prior guidance of $9;90 to $10.18. Shares have gained 44% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) rose 1.90% to $300.17 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.87% to 4,668.67 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.08% to 35,897.64. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $296.50, which the company achieved on December 15th.
Motley Fool

3 Incredibly Cheap Dividend Stocks Worth a Closer Look

The three companies are value stocks that have seen their dividend yields rise as their shares have fallen this year. All three offer dividend yields above 5% but still manage cash-dividend payout ratios below 52%. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) dropped 0.43% to $43.94 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.63% to 4,709.85 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.08% to 35,927.43. Bank of America Corp. closed $4.75 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company reached on November 3rd.
Benzinga

This Stock Is Down 35% YTD And Cathie Wood Continues To Load Up

Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has been piling up shares in the New York-based software automation company UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH), a stock that has continuously slumped in the past few months. The popular investment first bought shares in UiPath in April just after it made a trading debut on the New...
Forbes

Down 22% Last Month, Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Looks Set For A Rebound

Norwegian Cruise Line stock (NYSE: NCLH) has declined by almost 22% over the last month (21 trading days), compared to the S&P 500 which has remained roughly flat over the same period. There are a couple of factors driving the sell-off. Firstly, in mid-November, Norwegian announced a direct offering of ordinary shares to certain holders of its exchangeable senior notes due in 2024. While the move should help the company cut its borrowing costs, investors were likely concerned about the dilutive effects of the offering. Separately, the spread of a highly mutated and apparently more transmissible new strain of the novel coronavirus, dubbed Omicron, has made cruise line investors anxious about the possibility of another wave of Covid-19 infections and travel restrictions, considering that the industry is only slowly getting back to normalcy after over a year of being essentially shut.
Schaeffer's Investment Research

Nike Stock Slides Ahead of Earnings

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is down 1.1% to trade at $163.50 at last check, despite a price-target hike from Cowen and Company to $189 from $180, as lower-than-expected retail sales data weighs on the sector today. On the charts, NKE recently broke below previous support at the $66 level, sending the stock further removed from its Nov. 5 record high of $179.10. This slump comes ahead of Nike's fiscal second-quarter earnings report, due out after the close on Monday, Dec. 20.
