Breakthrough Artist Anupam Tripathi

By Ahn Young-joon - staff, AP
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAP Breakthrough Entertainer: Anupam Tripathi of 'Squid Game'. Anupam Tripathi said his grandfather sometimes read his palm and told him he’d be rich one day....

Artist of the Week: Mulatto

The 'Queen of Da Souf' female rapper is climbing the charts as she carries herself with confidence in new single 'Big Energy' from her upcoming second album. AceShowbiz - Latto is all about positivity. She has no time for negative energy and it reflects on her music. In a new single aptly called "Big Energy", the 22-year-old female rapper is the embodiment of confidence as she raps, "I'm just bein' honest … a boss like you need a boss like me."
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Damson Idris

Damson Idris transformed from his real life British-speaking Nigerian persona into a canny drug kingpin character with a West Coast accent on FX's popular crime drama "Snowfall." (Dec. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/7f4328a75feb446ebd21b4d81017722c.
AP Breakthrough Entertainer: Rachel Zegler's baptism by fire

In another timeline, Rachel Zegler would have had her breakthrough moment last December. That was when Steven Spielberg’s rendition of “West Side Story” was supposed to open and introduce the world to the New Jersey high school student who responded to an open call on Twitter and beat out thousands for the part of Maria But the pandemic had other plans.Yet 2021 wasn’t exactly spent waiting in the wings. In fact, her dance card filled up rather quickly: She was cast in and filmed the sequel to “Shazam" and snagged the role of Snow White in the live-action reimagining...
Damson Idris
Revisit the hottest breakthrough artists SiriusXM championed throughout 2021

Wrap up 2021 with a look back at the SiriusXM-supported artists that broke through this year, including some of which were named Future Five artists to watch at the end of 2020. The Class of 2021 is composed of artists that SiriusXM was first to commit airplay and playlist support to and subsequently went on to have a major breakthrough year; this commitment to extends across multiple channels and genres. See the newest class, listed in alphabetical order, below.
Burna Boy Taps Wizkid For New Song “B. d’Or”

Even if you were living under a rock, there was no getting away from the staggering impact of Wizkid’s sold-out, three-night run at London’s O2 last month as part of his Made In Lagos tour. Discussions of each night dominated the timeline, but despite the weighty stack of...
Burna Boy & Wizkid Drop New Collaboration ‘B. d’Or’: Stream It Here

Burna Boy and Wizkid unveiled their latest collaboration, “B. d’Or,” on Tuesday (Dec. 14) via Atlantic Records. The Afrobeats track takes its title from the Ballon d’Or, an award presented on behalf of French magazine France Football to the best professional soccer player from around the globe each year. The two Nigerian singers first debuted the single live when Burna Boy made a surprise guest appearance at one of Wizkid’s three consecutive shows at London’s O2 Arena earlier in December.
Actor, Rapper Da’Vinchi Signs With APA (Exclusive)

Actor and rapper Da’Vinchi has signed with APA for representation in all areas. Da’Vinchi is one of the stars of BMF (formerly known as Black Mafia Family), the hit crime drama that is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson for Starz. The actor plays one of the infamous Flenory brothers in the show, which debuted in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal. This past fall served up another milestone for Da’Vinchi as he also made his Broadway debut in October. He was part of the ensemble in the Keenan Scott II play Thoughts of a Colored Man, playing...
Netflix Launches Exclusive New Deal With Megan Thee Stallion

The GRAMMY Award-Winning Artist Will Create And Executive Produce Upcoming Content For the streaming platform. Netflix announced that they have entered an exclusive deal with Grammy Award-winning musician, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion. Under the terms of the deal, she will create and executive produce new series and other projects for the popular digital streaming platform.
‘Aline’ Film, “Freely Inspired by Life of Celine Dion,” Debuts Trailer

Aline, the unauthorized Celine Dion biopic from Roadside Attractions and Samuel Goldwyn Films, now has a trailer and an official poster. The film is a showcase for César Award winner Valérie Lemercier, who directed from a script she co-wrote with Brigitte Buc. She also takes the title role as, well, not Celine Dion but rather a gifted singer named Aline Dieu, playing her from ages 5 to 50 in the fictional musical dramedy “freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion.” Sylvain Marcel, Danielle Fichaud, Roc LaFortune, Antoine Vézina and Jean-Noël Brouté round out the cast. Per official press materials, the plot follows Aline as “her powerful and emotional voice captivates everyone who hears it, including successful manager Guy-Claude Kamar, who resolves to do everything in his power to make her a star. As Aline climbs from local phenomenon to best-selling recording artist to international superstar, she embarks on the two great romances of her life: one with the decades-older Guy-Claude and the other with her adoring audiences.” The film, which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival last summer, is set for release Jan. 21.
Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
Nene Leakes Introduces Designer Boyfriend, Three Months After Husband's Death

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star is seen hanging on to her man's arm as she celebrates her 54th birthday with family and friends, three months after husband's death. AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes apparently has a new man. "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star introduced him as she posted a bunch of pictures and clips from her 54th birthday party. She flashed big smiles as she's hanging on to her beau's arm.
Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
Jurnee Smollett Joins Jamie Foxx, Tommy Lee Jones in Amazon’s ‘The Burial’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jurnee Smollett has landed the female lead in “The Burial,” a new courtroom drama from Amazon Studios. The “Lovecraft Country” actor will star opposite Jamie Foxx and Tommy Lee Jones in the Maggie Betts-directed project. Based on a true story, the film follows a bankrupt funeral home owner who decides to sue a rival businessman over a handshake deal gone wrong. The owner hires a flamboyant attorney (Foxx) to handle the case. Smollett will play Foxx’s opposing counsel, sources said. Betts is directing from a script written by Doug Wright. Producers on the film include Bobby Shriver via his Bobby Shriver Inc....
Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
Delilah Hamlin Neglected By Parents? Model Exposes Lisa Rinna, Harry for Not Giving Her Mental Health Support Amid Struggles

Delilah Hamlin has somewhat shaded her parents, Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin, revealing that they were not supportive of the model's mental health struggles. The model threw shade at the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" stars through a now-deleted TikTok video, starting with a caption that read, "Unrealistic things I want for Christmas...."
