NFPA releases its fifth U.S. Needs Assessment report

In this report prepared for NCSHA, Abt Associates presents an analysis of nine estimates of rental debt that were published at different times during the pandemic and compares those estimates to the congressional appropriations and allocations for the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs, ERA1 and ERA2. The two main goals of this review were to identify models or components of models that best estimate the need for rental assistance during an emergency such as the COVID-19 pandemic and to identify models that can be helpful in allocating emergency rental assistance across states and, if possible, within states as well.

HOUSE RENT ・ 14 DAYS AGO