With 12 Lanes, One Of Minnesota’s Largest Snowtubing Parks Offers Plenty Of Space For Everyone
When winter comes to Minnesotans, we do the opposite of hunker down! Instead of waiting out the cold and snowy season indoors, many of us prefer to make the most of it by finding fun outdoor activities that take advantage of the weather. Skiing and snowboarding are fun, but sometimes it’s even more fun to find an activity that doesn’t require as much athletic ability. That’s where snowtubing comes in. This exhilarating activity can be done by just about anyone! One of our favorite snowtubing spots, Buck Hill, happens to be one of the largest snowtubing parks in Minnesota. With 12 lanes, it’s big enough for groups large and small to take part. Check it out:
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
For more information about snowtubing at Buck Hill, including opening dates, hours, pricing, and more, visit their website and Facebook page. And if you’re looking for another great place to snowtube, check out our past article about Eko Backen in Scandia, Minnesota.
