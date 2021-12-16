With 12 Lanes, One Of Minnesota’s Largest Snowtubing Parks Offers Plenty Of Space For Everyone

When winter comes to Minnesotans, we do the opposite of hunker down! Instead of waiting out the cold and snowy season indoors, many of us prefer to make the most of it by finding fun outdoor activities that take advantage of the weather. Skiing and snowboarding are fun, but sometimes it’s even more fun to find an activity that doesn’t require as much athletic ability. That’s where snowtubing comes in. This exhilarating activity can be done by just about anyone! One of our favorite snowtubing spots, Buck Hill, happens to be one of the largest snowtubing parks in Minnesota. With 12 lanes, it’s big enough for groups large and small to take part. Check it out:

Buck Hill is a ski and snowboard hill in Burnsville, Minnesota. While it is very popular for these two activities, many also visit the hill for its excellent snowtubing opportunities.

Buck Hill has 10 to 12 separate snowtubing lanes that are perfect for getting a thrill in the winter. We believe its number of lanes makes it one of the largest, if not the largest, snowtubing hills in Minnesota!

They're perfectly groomed to make speedy, safe rides, and many love spending a winter afternoon here.

Guests should come prepared with proper snow gear, including warm boots, hats, and gloves, and waterproofs coats and pants. The tubes are included in each two-hour rental session.

Decked out in winter gear, with tube in hand, it's time to head up the hill! Special tow ropes make it easy to go up and down. You'll be able to make the most of your time here by getting in as many rides as possible!

Kids and adults alike will enjoy zooming down the hill. This is a fun activity for birthday parties, family outings, or just because.

Next time you're looking for something fun to do in the winter, head on over to the snwotubing area at Buck Hill. It'll quickly become one of your favorite winter activities!

For more information about snowtubing at Buck Hill, including opening dates, hours, pricing, and more, visit their website and Facebook page. And if you’re looking for another great place to snowtube, check out our past article about Eko Backen in Scandia, Minnesota.