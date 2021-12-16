Walk Or Ride Alongside Lake Superior On The 33-Mile Gitchi-Gami State Trail In Minnesota

The North Shore is one of the most beautiful places you can visit in Minnesota. Whether you love lake views, riverside scenery, or forest landscapes, you’ll find all of the above – and more – when you explore this special area. There are plenty of ways to enjoy the scenery, from long drives to boat rides to a simple walk or ride. Along the 33-mile Gitchi-Gami State Trail along the North Shore, you’ll have the chance to see some of Minnesota’s most spectacular scenery as you walk or ride along Lake Superior. Read on below to learn more about the trail and where it leads.

Gitchi-Gami State Trail is a trail that runs along Minnesota's North Shore from Two Harbors to Grand Marais. It passes some of the area's most beautiful scenery, offering a wonderful way to see sights up close.

The trail is currently made up in several sections that add up to around 33 miles. When it is completed, the trail will be an undivided 89 miles of paved pathway for walking and biking.

However you choose to enjoy the trail, one thing is for certain: you will find no shortage of beautiful attractions as you travel down it. There are sweeping views of Lake Superior and the forests and cliffs that run along it.

The path passes along many parks and other attractions. Gooseberry Falls, Split Rock Lighthouse, and George Crosby Manitou State Parks are popular. Lesser known destinations, such as Iona's Beach , are also beautiful stops.

Along the way, you'll have the chance to see many sights that aren't quite the same when viewed from a car. You might see wildlife, ships gliding across the water, and more. And because you'll be on foot or on a bike, it'll be easy to stop to enjoy the sights.

If you love exploring Minnesota's North Shore, the Gitchi-Gami State Trail is a fabulous way to enjoy it in a whole new way. It will only get better as the trail nears completion!

Have you ever traveled along the Gitchi-Gami State Trail? For more information about it, including maps, points of interest, and more, visit its website or page on the Minnesota DNR website . And if you enjoyed this article, you may also enjoy our past piece about the more than 300-mile-long Superior Hiking Trail .

The post Walk Or Ride Alongside Lake Superior On The 33-Mile Gitchi-Gami State Trail In Minnesota appeared first on Only In Your State .