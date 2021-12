Dragonspiral Descent is the latest part of the Season of Heritage in Pokémon GO. Here's everything you need to know about the new event. A new event has kicked off in Pokémon GO, bringing with it a brand new Pokémon to the mobile game. Dragonspiral Descent marks the arrival of Druddigon, a cave-dwelling Pokémon which calls Unova region’s Dragonspiral Tower its home. Players who get in on the action during the event will have the opportunity to catch their very own Druddigon, with the possibilty of a shiny encounter for the very lucky.

