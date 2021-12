Click here to read the full article. Olivia Rodrigo, the singer, songwriter and actress, has teamed up with Casetify, the direct-to-consumer lifestyle brand known for phone cases and electronic accessories. They have partnered on a Hardened Hearts collection, creatively directed by Rodrigo, who has handpicked each of the designs. “It was really cool to be able to help create this collection with Casetify that reflects my vision and keeps sustainability at the forefront of each design,” said Rodrigo, who released her debut album, “Sour,” earlier this year which was met with commercial and critical success. She shot to fame, accompanied by...

RETAIL ・ 8 DAYS AGO