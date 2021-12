A court in Indonesia has acquitted a woman of charges of domestic violence after her husband accused her of nagging him and causing him psychological harm.Nengsy Lim, a 45-year-old mother of two, was facing the prospect of spending a year in prison under Indonesia’s domestic violence law, reported South China Morning Post (SCMP).However a court in West Java acquitted her. It said that there was no evidence that Lim, who has the alias Valencya, committed psychological violence against her ex-husband, Chan Yung Chin, who the court heard was frequently drunk.Indonesian court finds mother Valencya not guilty after she was...

