The Department of Justice is suing Texas over how Republicans drew congressional boundaries, and the suit claims that it violates the voting rights act. Democratic State Rep Ron Reynolds says they packed minority communities together in some places. In other parts, they separated them and sprinkled them in GOP-majority districts, but Texas Republicans are not backing down. Attorney General Ken Paxton says he’s certain Texas will prevail in court.

TEXAS STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO