Three types of goals you should be setting during your internship to make the most of your experience was originally published on Symba. You landed the internship. Congratulations! Now let’s talk about what really matters — pursuing your internship experience with intention. All too often a student will reach out to me looking for advice because they aren’t satisfied with the experience they are getting from their internship. They are either struggling to get beyond the busywork, or they aren’t being given enough work. As I’m sure is the case for you, these students want to engage in meaningful work over the course of their internship.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 13 DAYS AGO