Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

By Ghulam Hassan Dar
 1 day ago

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27056-3, published online 18 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1d. In Fig. 1d the labelling of the EVs and cell lysate in the bottom panel was inadvertently switched. This error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions...

MedicalXpress

Nose cells could be key target in fight against severe COVID-19

Scientists have shed new light on early events in the battle between COVID-19 and the immune system in the nose, a key entry point for the virus. Experts at Newcastle University have found that all nasal cell types are vulnerable to infection and that some, such as ciliated and secretory cells, support even greater levels of infection.
Phys.org

Activating immune cells for cancer nano-immunotherapy

With nanotechnology we can understand, mimic, and modulate our immune system. For her Ph.D. research, Annelies Wauters studied how tiny nanocarriers can be used to control the immune system, and target and activate immune cells to fight cancer cells. Wauters defends her thesis on December 3rd. For the past two...
Nature.com

Single-cell mapping of DNA G-quadruplex structures in human cancer cells

G-quadruplexes (G4s) are four-stranded DNA secondary structures that form in guanine-rich regions of the genome. G4s have important roles in transcription and replication and have been implicated in genome instability and cancer. Thus far most work has profiled the G4 landscape in an ensemble of cell populations, therefore it is critical to explore the structure"“function relationship of G4s in individual cells to enable detailed mechanistic insights into G4 function. With standard ChIP-seq methods it has not been possible to determine if G4 formation at a given genomic locus is variable between individual cells across a population. For the first time, we demonstrate the mapping of a DNA secondary structure at single-cell resolution. We have adapted single-nuclei (sn) CUT&Tag to allow the detection of G4s in single cells of human cancer cell lines. With snG4-CUT&Tag, we can distinguish cellular identity from a mixed cell-type population solely based on G4 features within individual cells. Our methodology now enables genomic investigations on cell-to-cell variation of a DNA secondary structure that were previously not possible.
Person
Clive Wilson
Nature.com

Author Correction: Lifestyle and mental health 1Â year into COVID-19

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-02702-4, published online 02 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The Funding section was incomplete. "Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg." "The project was funded by J-PAL North America. Open access funding provided by University of Gothenburg.". Additionally, FigureÂ 2...
earth.com

Can scientists control the brain with light?

Neuroscientists control signal transmissions and reception in an attempt at better understanding the function of the brain. Neurotransmitters released by vesicles through exocytosis mediate communication between neurons and glial cells. Because of this, it may be possible to control brain circuits by regulating exocytosis and thus gain a deeper understanding of brain function.
AFP

Why antibodies aren't the only defense against Omicron

In the fight against the coronavirus, one key component of the human immune system has hogged the limelight: antibodies. These Y-shaped proteins have made top news recently because Covid-19 shots don't produce as many of them that work against the heavily mutated Omicron variant compared to past strains -- at least, not without a booster. Trained by both vaccines and infection, antibodies grab on to the spike protein that studs the surface of the coronavirus, stopping it from penetrating cells and sickening the host. But while antibodies are rightly celebrated, they're not the only game in town.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Insulin smart drug delivery nanoparticles of aminophenylboronic acid"“POSS molecule at neutral pH

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01216-3, published online 08 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. The spelling of the author Yong-Jin Kwon was incorrectly given as Yong Jin Kwon. In the Materials and Methods section, under the subheading 'Synthesis of PEG-insulin',. "To introduce diol groups to insulin,...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Functional characterization of a bioengineered liver after heterotopic implantation in pigs

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02665-2, published online 7 October 2021. In the original published version of the Article, the y-axis titles for Fig. 4d and Fig. 4e were incorrectly interchanged. The correct y-axis title for Fig. 4d is "Percent Survival" and the correct y-axis title for Fig. 4e is "Ammonia (mM)". The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com

Identification of mitochondrial RNA polymerase as a potential therapeutic target of osteosarcoma

POLRMT (RNA polymerase mitochondrial) is essential for transcription of mitochondrial genome encoding components of oxidative phosphorylation process. The current study tested POLRMT expression and its potential function in osteosarcoma (OS). The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) cohorts and Gene Expression Profiling Interactive Analysis (GEPIA) database both show that POLRMT transcripts are elevated in OS tissues. In addition, POLRMT mRNA and protein levels were upregulated in local OS tissues as well as in established and primary human OS cells. In different OS cells, shRNA-induced stable knockdown of POLRMT decreased cell viability, proliferation, migration, and invasion, whiling inducing apoptosis activation. CRISPR/Cas9-induced POLRMT knockout induced potent anti-OS cell activity as well. Conversely, in primary OS cells ectopic POLRMT overexpression accelerated cell proliferation and migration. In vivo, intratumoral injection of adeno-associated virus-packed POLRMT shRNA potently inhibited U2OS xenograft growth in nude mice. Importantly, levels of mitochondrial DNA, mitochondrial transcripts and expression of respiratory chain complex subunits were significantly decreased in U2OS xenografts with POLRMT shRNA virus injection. Together, POLRMT is overexpressed in human OS, promoting cell growth in vitro and in vivo. POLRMT could be a novel therapeutic target for OS.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Frontal increase of beta modulation during the practice of a motor task is enhanced by visuomotor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-97004-0, published online 31 August 2021. The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This work was supported by NIH P01 NS083514 (MFG). Kinematic data were collected with custom-designed software, MotorTaskManager, produced by E.T.T. s.r.l. We thank Martina Bossini Baroggi, Giulia Aurora...
NewsBreak
Nature.com

Author Correction: Volumetric MRI is a promising outcome measure of muscle reinnervation

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01342-y, published online 17 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author James B. Phillips which was incorrectly given as James Benjamin Phillips. The original Article and accompanying Supplementary Information file have been corrected. Author information. Affiliations.
Nature.com

Author Correction: The structural dynamics of macropinosome formation and PI3-kinase-mediated sealing revealed by lattice light sheet microscopy

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25187-1, published online 10 August 2021. In this article Robert B.Â Anderson should have been denoted as a corresponding author. This has now been corrected in the HTML and PDF version of this article. Author information. Affiliations. Nanoscience and Nanoengineering, South Dakota School of Mines...
Phys.org

Nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy

Researchers at Wake Forest School of Medicine have discovered that a nanoparticle therapeutic enhances cancer immunotherapy and is a possible new approach in treating malignant pleural effusion (MPE). MPE is the accumulation of fluid between the chest wall and lungs and is accompanied by malignant cells and/or tumors. Results from...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Quantum enhanced multiple-phase estimation with multi-mode N00N states

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-25451-4, published online 01 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in the author affiliations. The affiliation of Young-Wook Cho with Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea was inadvertently omitted. The correct affiliations should read: Center for Quantum Information, Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), Seoul, Korea; Department of Physics, Yonsei University, Seoul, Korea.
Nature.com

Regulation of aged skeletal muscle regeneration by circulating extracellular vesicles

Heterochronic blood exchange (HBE) has demonstrated that circulating factors restore youthful features to aged tissues. However, the systemic mediators of those rejuvenating effects remain poorly defined. We show here that the beneficial effect of young blood on aged muscle regeneration was diminished when serum was depleted of extracellular vesicles (EVs). Whereas EVs from young animals rejuvenate aged cell bioenergetics and skeletal muscle regeneration, aging shifts EV subpopulation heterogeneity and compromises downstream benefits on recipient cells. Machine learning classifiers revealed that aging shifts the nucleic acid, but not protein, fingerprint of circulating EVs. Alterations in subpopulation heterogeneity were accompanied by declines in transcript levels of the prolongevity protein Î±-Klotho (Klotho), and injection of EVs improved muscle regeneration in a Klotho mRNA-dependent manner. These studies demonstrate that EVs play a key role in the rejuvenating effects of HBE and that Klotho transcripts within EVs phenocopy the effects of young serum on aged skeletal muscle.
Nature.com

Young extracellular vesicles rejuvenate aged muscle

Exposure to young blood slows down aging of several organs and prevents physical, cognitive and immune decline. However, how circulating factors mediate these effects is poorly understood. In this issue of Nature Aging, Sahu et al.1 describe a key role for circulating extracellular vesicles in regulating skeletal muscle regeneration during aging, through the shuttling of Klotho transcripts.
Nature.com

Author Correction: Proton range verification with MACACO II Compton camera enhanced by a neural network for event selection

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88812-5, published online 29 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Reference 46, which was incorrectly given as:. Barrio, J. etÂ al. Performance improvement tests of MACACO: a Compton telescope based on continuous crystals and SiPMs. Nuclear Instruments and Methods in...
