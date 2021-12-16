Author Correction: GAPDH controls extracellular vesicle biogenesis and enhances the therapeutic potential of EV mediated siRNA delivery to the brain

POLRMT (RNA polymerase mitochondrial) is essential for transcription of mitochondrial genome encoding components of oxidative phosphorylation process. The current study tested POLRMT expression and its potential function in osteosarcoma (OS). The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) cohorts and Gene Expression Profiling Interactive Analysis (GEPIA) database both show that POLRMT transcripts are elevated in OS tissues. In addition, POLRMT mRNA and protein levels were upregulated in local OS tissues as well as in established and primary human OS cells. In different OS cells, shRNA-induced stable knockdown of POLRMT decreased cell viability, proliferation, migration, and invasion, whiling inducing apoptosis activation. CRISPR/Cas9-induced POLRMT knockout induced potent anti-OS cell activity as well. Conversely, in primary OS cells ectopic POLRMT overexpression accelerated cell proliferation and migration. In vivo, intratumoral injection of adeno-associated virus-packed POLRMT shRNA potently inhibited U2OS xenograft growth in nude mice. Importantly, levels of mitochondrial DNA, mitochondrial transcripts and expression of respiratory chain complex subunits were significantly decreased in U2OS xenografts with POLRMT shRNA virus injection. Together, POLRMT is overexpressed in human OS, promoting cell growth in vitro and in vivo. POLRMT could be a novel therapeutic target for OS.
Comments / 0