Massachusetts State

Area colleges showing rise in Covid-19 cases, although still at levels below surrounding communities

 16 hours ago

The Harvard Crimson reports Harvard had 195 new Covid-19 cases over the past week, the highest number of the pandemic so far. That's a campus positivity rate of 0.60% - compared to 5.35% for the state of Massachusetts. Harvard,...

CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
whcuradio.com

Ithaca College upgrades to Yellow COVID-19 alert level

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca College has officially upgraded to a yellow or moderate risk of COVID-19 transmission. This news comes as COVID-19 cases have spiked over the past two weeks following Thanksgiving. There are currently 28 active student cases on campus. As for employees, 5 staff and one faculty member have tested positive.
ITHACA, NY
Emerald Media

COVID-19 cases rise at UO, drop statewide

The University of Oregon reported 30 positive COVID-19 cases from Nov. 22-28 in its weekly case-tracking dashboard, a gradual rise over the past couple weeks. The week before saw 20 new cases. UO reported 14 positive COVID-19 cases Nov. 8-14 — the lowest weekly count since the start of the fall term.
LANE COUNTY, OR
CBS Philly

Princeton University Limits Indoor Gatherings, Shifts Finals To Remote As COVID-19 Cases Rise

PRINCETON, N.J. (CBS) — Princeton University has made several changes to its COVID-19 protocols due to a recent increase in cases amongst undergraduates on campus. On Wednesday, the Ivy League school announced the entire Princeton community must cancel or postpone all indoor gatherings with food and beverages where face coverings can’t be worn. The announcement also includes off-campus gatherings, according to a release. The changes will take effect on Thursday, Dec. 16., and run through Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Beginning Thursday, all exams will move to a remote format and students should feel free to leave campus at their earliest convenience. This...
PRINCETON, NJ
CBS New York

Hundreds Of COVID-19 Cases Detected At Cornell University, Ithaca Campus Shut Down

ITHACA, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Cornell University has shut down its campus in Ithaca because of a surge of nearly 500 COVID-19 cases. The university says it’s moving to what it calls “Alert Level Red” after a rapid spread of the virus among students. University officials say its COVID lab team detected evidence of the Omicron variant in a significant number of students who tested positive on Monday. The university moved all exams online and canceled all activities and athletics.
ITHACA, NY
universalhub.com

Harvard joins other local schools to require boosters; says omicron has likely breached Yard walls

Harvard officials today notified students and staff that the school will require them to show proof of a Covid-19 booster for the spring semester. However, unlike other schools, which began announcing booster requirements, Harvard did not set a specific deadline for the shots, but said it would do so in early January. In the meantime, though, President Lawrence Bacow and other officials urged students and staff who are eligible for boosters to get them as soon as possible, not for the school's sake, but for their own protection.
HARVARD, MA
CBS San Francisco

COVID: Stanford To Begin Winter 2022 Quarter Online, Require Booster Shots Amid Omicron Concerns

STANFORD (CBS SF) – Amid concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, Stanford University announced Thursday that the first two weeks of classes in the Winter 2022 quarter will be conducted online and that the schools will require student to receive booster shots. “We’ve all been watching in recent days as COVID-19 cases have increased in some parts of the country, and as other universities have seen surges on their campuses,” university provost Persis Dell and associate vice provost Russell Farr said in a letter to students. “The current uncertainty around Omicron poses a number of logistical challenges for the start of in-person...
STANFORD, CA
WCVB

COVID-19 case counts on the rise in 295 of Massachusetts' 351 communities

BOSTON — Cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in nearly 85% of Massachusetts cities and towns, according to new data published Thursday by the Department of Public Health. The two-week case counts reported Thursday were higher in 295 communities than the counts on last week's report. Only 32 communities saw their two-week case count decline. The remaining 24 communities saw no change from week to week.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NJ.com

N.J. high school switches to remote learning until 2022 after spike in COVID cases

A Middlesex County vocational and technical school switched to remote learning Thursday due to an uptick in COVID cases, a school official said. “Due to an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 case and the number of close contacts, the East Brunswick Campus of the Middlesex County Vocational and Technical Schools has decided to close school and transition to fully remote instruction beginning on Thursday, Dec. 9,” Principal Michael J. Cappiello said in an announcement posted on the school’s website.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

