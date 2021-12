The New York Rangers’ losing streak halted at two this evening as they rallied late in the third period to defeat the Arizona Coyotes 3-2. Kaapo Kakko’s go-ahead goal at 17:42 of the third period held up as the game winner, as New York’s power play went 2-on-3 throughout the game. Keith Kinkaid was spectacular in goal for the Rangers tonight, and came away with his first win of the season after turning aside 29 shots.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO