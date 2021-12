UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Penn State alumni of the national professional chemistry fraternity Alpha Chi Sigma have committed $1.5 million to endow scholarships in the three colleges where most of their members earned their degrees: the College of Earth and Mineral Sciences, the College of Engineering, and the Eberly College of Science. Each $500,000 fund will generate scholarships for undergraduates who demonstrate financial need and academic achievement or promise.

CHARITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO