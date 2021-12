Mortgage rates were fairly flat heading into today's important Fed announcement. Despite arguably receiving bad news, they didn't move too much higher by the end of the day. In short, the Fed is doubling the pace of "tapering." That means it will be reducing the amount of bonds it has been buying twice as quickly. Those bond purchases are generally associated with lower rates although the financial market tends to move well in advance of this type of policy change because the Fed tends to telegraph it quite well. Indeed, if there's one reason that rates didn't freak out today, that would be it. The writing has been on the wall for more than 2 weeks now.

REAL ESTATE ・ 1 DAY AGO