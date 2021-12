Well before the pandemic drove online adoption, the consumer shift toward a digital, personalized banking experience was on an upward trend. For financial institutions looking to capture the millennial and Gen Z demographic, it’s increasingly important to rethink card member acquisition approaches and prioritize automated, hyper-personalized programs. In this Arizent Leaders forum interview with American Banker editor John Adams, American Express vice president of enterprise referral marketing Jean Castanon will discuss the company’s Member-Get-Member program - its largest consumer acquisition channel with 79% of referrals bringing in millennial and Gen Z card members. Castanon will also discuss key takeaways on how financial institutions can implement sophisticated technologies that will help them attract a younger generation of customers and thrive in an increasingly competitive landscape.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO