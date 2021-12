Bringing data from Dynamics into Office 365 and Teams means everyone can understand customers even if they don't deal with them directly. Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that you would no longer need a Dynamics 365 license just to let someone see business information from Dynamics 365 — as long as they're doing that in Teams. The Context IQ capabilities announced at Ignite make more sense of that licencing change, and more features to take advantage of the information in Dynamics 365 keep appearing in the Power Platform, with the latest showing up in Power BI.

