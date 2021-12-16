ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Today Sunny, with a high near 37, 40% chance of snow this evening.

By Michael Romero
Estes Park Trail Gazette
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 16 to...

www.eptrail.com

WETM 18 News

Temperatures will be significantly warmer than average on Thursday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 39° AVERAGE LOW FOR DECEMBER 16TH: 23° THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:30 AM THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 4:37 PM Thursday morning the overnight low temperature was significantly above average after a warm front moved through. The overnight low was 41 degrees. Most are seeing partly cloudy skies with cloud cover breaking to start off Thursday. Cloud […]
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Idaho8.com

A few snow showers Thursday night and Friday, cold weekend ahead

Cold and breezy as our cold front departs, leaving us with highs below freezing for much of the region. OVERNIGHT: Chance of snow with winds at 10-15 MPH, gusts around 20 MPH. Overnight lows around 20°. FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with winds around 10-15 MPH, mostly cloudy with a few...
WJBF.com

Partly Sunny and Warmer Today

As of 7:30am Thursday: Sky is partly sunny with temps in the low to mid 40s. Get ready for another warm afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will hang around tonight with morning lows Friday morning in the upper 40s to low 50s. Friday will also be partly...
fox2detroit.com

Strong winds and high temperatures Thursday

Warmer and windy weather will win out this morning with temperatures starting in the 50s. We're on our way to the mid 60s by noon with temperatures set to fall by afternoon with nothing more than a few spotty showers this morning. Our Wind Advisory is still in effect until...
WGNtv.com

Friday sun with chance of rain, snow in evening

It will be mostly clear tonight as mid-20s feel like the lower 20s. Friday Forecast: Sunshine fades Friday as highs reach the upper 30s. A chance for rain and snow returns Friday evening and overnight. Rain and snow are possible Saturday as highs return to the upper 30s under mostly...
abc57.com

Colder, calmer and a chance of snow

Calmer and colder Friday, a chilly day as temperatures struggle to break 40. Friday night into Saturday brings a chance of rain/snow, snow accumulation is likely temporary but there could be some light snow Saturday morning, a lull and light lake effect Saturday evening. Accumulation on the grass up to an inch is possible near the lake. The end of the weekend and early next week is fair. The chance of a White Christmas is still unlikely.
kxnet.com

Colder Air Has Arrived

Even with sunshine building in, temperatures today will be rather cold, as daytime highs only reach the single digits and teens. For tomorrow, temperatures will struggle to warm up above the teens once more, and overnight lows will fall below 0 for many over the next few nights. More chances for snow will arrive tomorrow with temperatures remaining at or below seasonal averages as we head into the weekend, with the best chance for a few inches of snow accumulation across our northwest. Sunday will see temperatures warm up, but colder air returns quickly by the start of next week with minimal chances for precipitation.
manchesterinklink.com

Friday’s weather: Sunny, windy and mild with a high of 51

Today: Sunny, windy & mild. High 51 Winds: WNW 10-20+ mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy & colder Low 33 Winds: NW 5-10+ mph. Saturday: Cloudy with snow developing by noon (1-2″). High 35 Winds: NE 5-10 mph. Saturday night: Periods of snow (4-8″). Low 28 Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
MANCHESTER, NH
KESQ News Channel 3

Chilly start to the day

Morning lows were well into the 30s and 40s today. Highs will remain in the lower 60s today, with only minimal increases for the weekend. A cold air mass in place shows little sign of moving anytime soon, so cooler than normal conditions will prevail. Expect some breeziness this afternoon and evening thanks to a The post Chilly start to the day appeared first on KESQ.
CBS 42

Near Record Warmth Friday with Rain Back on Saturday

The key takeaways to the forecast as we near the weekend…1. We near record warmth Friday2. We will have rain and a possible thunderstorm Saturday3. Clearing and cooler Sunday into Monday Friday:After some morning fog, we will see a few moments of sun tomorrow. Afternoon highs expected to near record warmth. Highs forecast between 73-74°. […]
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Colder Temps Follow Rare December Thunderstorms, More Snow In Weekend Outlook

RESOURCES: Closures & Delays  | Live Radar | Weather App MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Strong winds and light snow will continue for a bit on a cold Thursday following rare December thunderstorms that left thousands without power. The WCCO Weather Team says there are still some slick spots on the roads in the morning, so motorists should be careful. RELATED: Winter Storm Impacts Minnesota Roads, Though Metro Mostly Clear As of 10 a.m., the snow system is making its way out of most of Minnesota after crossing the state during the earlier morning. Northeastern Minnesota will continue to see snow until later in the afternoon. One of the bigger changes...
MINNESOTA STATE
Summit Daily News

A bit more snow to fall before overnight temps dip below zero

The windy Wednesday storm that was expected to drop 2-6 inches at local ski areas delivered on both fronts. Red Cliff Pass near Copper Mountain saw a peak wind gust of 60 mph, and the town of Silverthorne recorded a gust of 57 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
SILVERTHORNE, CO

