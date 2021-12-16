ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Lebanon's central bank offers dollars amid deep financial crisis

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10yb2T_0dOacdPB00

BEIRUT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Lebanon's central bank said on Thursday it would sell U.S. dollars to commercial banks at the rate on its Sayrafa foreign exchange platform, but analysts said offering more hard currency would do little to steady the already crippled Lebanese pound.

Lebanon's economy has been in freefall since 2019, when a mountain of debt and political gridlock, drove the nation into its deepest crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war.

The Lebanese pound, which was exchanged freely at 1,500 to the dollar before the crisis, has collapsed to around 25,000 on the unofficial market. On the central bank's foreign exchange platform, known as Sayrafa, Thursday's rate was 22,300.

Beirut-based financial adviser Mike Azar said the central bank's latest move was "to stabilise the lira but an insolvent bank that is bleeding FX ... cannot stabilise the currency by market intervention. It has no credibility."

As Lebanon plunged into crisis, depositors - many of whom had dollar accounts - were locked out of their savings and only allowed to withdraw them in Lebanese pounds at a rate that was far below the unofficial exchange rate on the street.

Last week, the central bank said depositors withdrawing from their dollar accounts would receive Lebanese pounds at a rate of 8,000 to the dollar, an improvement on the previous rate of 3,900, but still well below the street rate or Sayrafa rate.

In Thursday's statement, the central bank said depositors could use Lebanese pounds they had withdrawn to buy back dollars but at the Sayrafa rate, effectively meaning they receive a roughly 70% 'haircut' on the value of their original dollar deposit.

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Maha el Dahan; Editing by Andrew Heavens and Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Tunisia to cut subsidies, raise taxes and freeze pay in 2022

TUNIS, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Tunisia's government plans to increase fuel and electricity prices, freeze public sector pay and impose new taxes next year in moves that could anger the powerful labour union, a budget plan seen by Reuters on Tuesday showed. The measures seek to address a looming crisis...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Turkish cenbank to start lira-settled forex forward sales

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkish central bank said on Tuesday it would carry out lira-settled foreign exchange forward sales, with the aim of helping exporting and importing companies to manage forex rate risk, via auctions and the derivatives market. The lira-settled foreign exchange forward selling auctions will be held...
ECONOMY
International Business Times

Lebanon Needs $12-15 Bn To Kickstart Recovery: Central Bank

Lebanon needs to receive 12 to 15 billion dollars from its partners to kickstart its economic recovery and shore up fast-diminishing foreign currency reserves, Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh said Tuesday. Lebanon is grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis branded by the World Bank as one of the planet's worst...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Banks#Financial Crisis#Currency#Lebanese
Reuters

Sterling recovers, investors focus on government Omicron response

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - A rebound in global risk appetite pushed the British pound up against the dollar and euro on Tuesday, after Britain announced support for businesses hit by the latest wave of COVID-19 infections amid fears of new restrictions on activity. A combination of the rapid spread...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Turkish lira rebounds after Erdogan vows to prop up deposits

Turkey's currency made significant gains Tuesday after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced extraordinary measures that aim to safeguard deposits in the lira against volatility seen in recent weeks and boost confidence among Turks as they have watched their buying power erode.The Turkish lira hit an all-time low of 18.36 against the U.S. dollar Monday, meaning it had lost more than 60% of its value against the American currency this year. But it made overnight gains after Erdogan's announcement, rebounding to a high of 11.09 Tuesday and later trading at 13.01.The currency has been on a rollercoaster ride since the...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Turkish lira falls further as Erdogan stands firm on rates

The beleaguered Turkish currency reached another record low against the U.S. dollar Monday, a day after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stood firm on his policy to lower interest rates despite rising consumer prices and slammed business groups that called for a change of course.The lira tumbled to an all-time low of 17.70 against the dollar — more than 7% weaker from Friday’s close. The Turkish currency has depreciated by more than 55% against the dollar since the start of the year. Even though official figures show that annual inflation has accelerated to 21%, the Central Bank has cut a...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

Turkish lira whipsaws after Erdogan moves to protect savings

ANKARA, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Turkey's lira rocketed back from record lows in volatile trading on Tuesday after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan proposed measures to protect local currency savings against such swings. Erdogan introduced a series of steps late on Monday that he said will ease the burden of a...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Dollar struggles after central banks show their hands

LONDON (Reuters) -The dollar remained under pressure on Friday at the end of a week in which major central banks laid out plans to unwind pandemic-era stimulus, with the Bank of England surprising markets with a rate hike. The different paths they took underlined deep uncertainties about how the fast-spreading...
CURRENCIES
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia central bank holds rates amid tapering uncertainty, Omicron

JAKARTA (Dec 16): Indonesia's central bank kept interest rates at record lows on Thursday to support the economy's recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic amid uncertainty around the new Omicron variant and the Federal Reserve's plans for a quicker bond tapering. Bank Indonesia (BI) left the 7-day reverse repurchase rate at...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Canadian dollar rallies as central banks move on inflation

TORONTO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as more central banks took steps to fight back against inflation and domestic data showed wholesale trade climbing in October. World stocks marched back towards record highs as surging inflation saw Britain and Norway hike...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Dollar falls for second day as markets sort central bank moves

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar fell for a second day on Thursday as markets moved toward risk while sorting a raft of central bank policy statements for clues to coming differences in interest rates and economic strength. The dollar index against major currencies was down 0.2%...
CURRENCIES
stockxpo.com

Stocks Mixed Amid Decisions From Central Banks

Stocks were mixed as major central banks took different approaches to the surge in both inflation and Covid-19 infections, following the Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten monetary policy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added around 120 points, or roughly 0.3%, Thursday. The S&P 500 slipped around 0.2%. The Nasdaq...
STOCKS
Reuters

IMF sees progress in assessing Lebanon's financial sector losses

WASHINGTON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund is assessing a $69 billion figure announced by Lebanese officials for losses in the country's financial sector, an IMF spokesman said on Thursday, adding that "considerable progress" had been made in identifying losses. IMF spokesman Gerry Rice said preparatory technical discussions...
WORLD
Reuters

Reuters

252K+
Followers
257K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy