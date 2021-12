NHS staff sickness levels are already “higher than they ever have been” healthcare leaders have warned, as the latest data shows thousands are already off sick with Covid.The government’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty warned MPs on Thursday the NHS was facing significant staff shortages over the next month and that this would come during a time when hospitalisations due to Covid may peak.However, hospital trust leaders have warned they are already experiencing acute staff shortages due to sickness which are only going get worse in the fourth wave. Speaking with The Independent, Glen Burley, chief executive for three NHS...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO