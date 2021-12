You survived a pretty rough first term of office. Standing up to the president of the United States, sending him a bill for the added security necessary to guarantee him a safe environment to hold a political rally, was the easy part. You were getting good marks from the media on your handling of the coronavirus. Then, George Floyd! And the world watched Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin choke the life out of George Floyd on a schoolgirl’s iPhone, and we saw the historic retribution by an angry people demanding justice, thousands of them, standing in the streets, driving the police out of their fortress and burning it to the ground.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO