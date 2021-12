After getting thumped by the Dallas Mavericks two days ago, the Charlotte Hornets took out their frustration with a 131-115 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. In the loss to Dallas, Charlotte never led in the game and trailed by as much as 30. The script flipped against San Antonio as the Hornets led from wire to wire and also had their largest lead at 30 points. It didn't take long for the Hornets respond in a big way as they posted 46 points in the opening quarter of the night including hitting 10 of 14 three-point attempts. Cody Martin got off to a great start by drilling three from beyond the arc in the first five minutes of the game. Gordon Hayward was just as hot from the field converting on five of his first six shots, including a perfect 4/4 from three. The 46-point first quarter was the highest point total in a quarter this season by the Hornets. Through one, Charlotte led by 15.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO