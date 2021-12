A 33-year-old Sterling man was arrested Tuesday following the investigation of an assault and abduction in Leesburg. According to the report, the investigation began when a woman flagged down a police officer on East Market Street just before 5 p.m. Dec. 7.She reported that she had been abducted by a male acquaintance in Sterling. She said the man forced her into a car and drove away. He stopped the car when he got into an altercation with another driver. As he got out to confront the other driver, the victim attempted to drive away. Her assailant jumped on the vehicle, causing damage. After continuing to drive a short distance, she got the attention of a passing officer. The Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 8 DAYS AGO