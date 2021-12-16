Letter: Consider the source on energy talk

This article was originally published by Climate & Capital Media and is reprinted with permission. As the dust settled on COP26, NGO leaders Tzeporah Berman, international program director of Stand.Earth, and Mark Campanale, founder of Carbon Tracker, two leaders behind the global push for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty (FFNPT), said the "work is just beginning." With the global mean temperature of the earth’s atmosphere rising at the fastest pace ever, they are redoubling efforts to do something all 25 COPs have failed to do — put an end to developing new coal, oil and gas assets around the world.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO