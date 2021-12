The Netherlands is currently seeing a surge in Covid cases, leading to the government announcing renewed domestic restrictions last Friday.This could affect trips to popular winter city destinations such as Amsterdam and Rotterdam, as local towns feel more closed-down and inaccessible for tourists.While the country has stopped short of imposing a full lockdown, ministers have published a statement saying: “Everyone should stay at home as much as possible.”So what does this mean for holidays and city breaks from the end of November?Here’s everything we know so far.What are the current Covid-related restrictions?In a press conference on 26 November, ministers announced...

TRAVEL ・ 17 DAYS AGO