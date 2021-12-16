ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Littler to Reopen with Chef Elizabeth Murray and Pastry Chef Tanya Matta

 1 day ago

When owners Gray Brooks, Cara Stacy and Jay Owens opened their 36- seat bistro, Littler, in 2016, it instantly caught the attention of Garden & Gun, which called it a “little gem.” In early 2022, this little gem is reopening after the dining room closed temporarily in March 2020. “We’re so...

Indy100

Chef behind ‘disastrous’ Michelin-starred meal responds ... with a drawing of a horse

When the story of a Michelin-star restaurant’s dining experience was shared online, the scathing review quickly went viral. Describing the event as being like something from a “Dickensian novel,” Everywhereist travel writer Geraldine DeRuiter detailed her visit to Bros' restaurant in Lecce, Italy. Despite enduring 27 courses, the writer and her friends were left fuming and hungry because all of the itty bitty dishes were each more disappointing than the last.Edible paper slivers, a tablespoon of crab, fried cheese balls with ‘rancid’ ricotta, and even a partial scoop of green olive ice cream, which she originally believed to be...
RESTAURANTS
Eater

A Hawaiian Chef Brings Island Spirit to a Ramen Restaurant in Navy Yard

Leave it to a math major chef to bring together two disparate menu elements that equate to more than the sum of their parts. Hatoba’s executive chef and partner Katsuya Fukushima leaned on his upbringing and his education to add traditional Hawaiian dishes to this Japanese restaurant in Navy Yard.
RESTAURANTS
wogx.com

New Celebrity Chef Richard Blais' restaurant

You've seen him on Bravo, the Food Network and most recently all over FOX. Celebrity Chef Richard Blais is starring in the upcoming "Next Level Chef" with Gordon Ramsey. In the meantime, Blais has a brand new restaurant in Central Florida that you can try. Good Day Orlando's David Martin takes you to "Four Flamingos: A Richard Blais Florida Kitchen" inside the Grand Cypress.
ORLANDO, FL
montecitojournal.net

Chefs Fall for Seasonal Ingredients

If you look closely, you might catch a scant glimpse of red, yellow, and orange leaves on the trees as you walk through town, but if you’re really hungry for a sign of autumn, look at a menu. Local chefs have begun introducing new dishes for fall and winter and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
soprissun.com

The Chocolate Chef

Mark Burrows is spending most of his time in the kitchen these days and it’s beginning to pay off. He quickly outgrew his kitchen at home (this page), and now practically lives in his commercial kitchen in Willits (right page) where he makes chocolate —and not just any chocolate. He crafts one-of-a-kind chocolates using cacao beans that are ethically sourced from farmers around the world.
FOOD & DRINKS
Nashville Post

Hathorne hires chef Mathew Meeker

Three-year-old Charlotte Avenue restaurant Hathorne has a new chef in Mathew Meeker, Post sister publication Nashville Scene reported. Restaurateur John Stephenson has seen several chefs come through the Hathorne kitchen. Meeker comes to the fine dining restaurant with experience in the kitchens of local restaurants Butcher & Bee and Peninsula...
NASHVILLE, TN
staradvertiser.com

Leave it up to the chef

Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar continues to serve as a go-to dining destination for locals and visitors who seek out the popular cuisine that put the restaurant on the culinary map. Situated conveniently on Kapiolani Boulevard near the bustling Ala Moana Center, Shokudo Japanese Restaurant & Bar offers an array...
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

3 Tips for Large Batch Baking, According to a Pastry Chef

When I got the job at the Museum of Modern Art’s cafés, I hadn’t visited the New York City museum in years. I had envisioned a single cute café with minimal production and more front-facing work. But when I started working, I quickly realized the small pastry team was in charge of all pastry production for every part of the museum – four separate cafés in total. We are responsible for the pastries in the staff café, the cookies in the garden bar, the verrines in the fast-paced Café 2 and the tarts and cakes and savory crackers in the hard-to-find terrace café on the sixth floor. All of these cafés opened one by one in my first two months on the job and turnaround has ramped up as we approach and arrive at the peak of the holiday season. My work spans from doing all preparation for Café 2, helping with Terrace café production when needed and now, to breads, dessert mise and private events production for The Modern, the museum’s fine dining restaurant. I have been entrusted with recipe development and testing across those establishments — the transitions from summer to fall and fall to the holidays have been full of changes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fsrmagazine.com

European Concept Bistro LeRoux Reopens in Denver

Today Chef Lon Symensma and business partner Christopher Davis-Massey announce the long-awaited reopening of their European restaurant, Bistro LeRoux, located in the heart of Denver’s LoDo neighborhood. LeRoux shuttered earlier this year to undergo a menu revamp as well as some interior changes. “We wanted to take what turned...
RESTAURANTS
Connecticut Post

'Piecaken' comes to Foxwoods, courtesy of celebrity pastry chef

If you've ever wanted to try the "Piecaken," a dessert version of the turducken, it's now available at Foxwoods. The resort casino recently debuted Sprinkletown, a new bakery storefront featuring celeb pastry chef Zac Young's viral multi-layered dessert with assorted flavors of pie, cake and fillings. Young, known for his...
GAMBLING
baltimorestyle.com

Chef Sean Tener: Cooking with Gratification

A graduate of the former L’Academie de Cuisine in Gaithersburg, Chef Sean Tener began his culinary career at Bibiana, a Washingtonian Top 100 restaurant. He transferred to Michelin-starred Italian restaurant Masseria in Washington, D.C., where he served as the chef de cuisine under Chef Nicholas Stefanelli. After his approximately two-year service to Officina at The Wharf and Ability Nutrition, Tener found his way to Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove in Columbia, and he now serves as its corporate executive chef.
FOOD & DRINKS
georgetowner.com

Checking in with Chef Andrew Skala

“What’s new?” Wolfgang Puck asks Cut’s Executive Chef Andrew Skala during his frequent calls. Skala explains that Wolf is always “pushing our thinking.” Right now, what’s new on DC Cut’s raw bar is a dish based on hard-to-source Maryland crab. “Wolfgang was recently in Paris,” says Skala, and Puck raved about a celeriac remoulade he had there. Skala’s riff on this classic is a crab salad made with celery root that he punctuates with persimmon – adding a complex “sweetness” and tang.
FOOD & DRINKS
fsrmagazine.com

Grimaldi's Unveils 'Margherita, Margarita' Menu

Treat your tastebuds this holiday season with Grimaldi’s new Margherita, Margarita menu. Featuring a creative pairing of two classics, the menu headliners include Grimaldi’s Margherita Pizza and seasonal Margarita cocktail flavors such as Black Cherry and Peach, in addition to a new seasonal salad and festive cheesecake choices.
RESTAURANTS
architecturaldigest.com

Chef Yotam Ottolenghi’s London Test Kitchen Is Pure Joy

When Yotam Ottolenghi hired Studiomama to update his London test kitchen, the celebrated Israeli-born British chef was clear that he needed a short-term fix. But the design firm’s founders, Nina Tolstrup and Jack Mama, didn’t realize just how soon he’d be leaving the newly remodeled space. Less...
FOOD & DRINKS

