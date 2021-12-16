Ben & Jerry’s New Vegan Ice Cream Is Inspired by Chance the Rapper’s Favorite Dessert

Our wildly popular VegNews Holiday Vegan Cookie Contest is back, and we can’t wait to find the best holiday cookie recipe on the planet! Do you have a perfected vegan cookie recipe that puts the Sugar Plum fairies to shame? Whether it’s your grandmother’s gingerbread or a recipe inspired by whatever ingredients happen to be in your kitchen, we’re looking for the best holiday cookies on the planet. So bust out your best apron, your biggest tub of vegan butter, and your favorite egg replacer, and show us how your holiday cookie crumbles. Dazzle VegNews editors with your sweet treat, and you might win an Ultimate Vegan Winter Latte Kit from Laird Superfood (filled with plant-based coffees, creamers, teas, milks, and even a milk frother)—plus your recipe showcased on VegNews.com and across all of our social media.

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO