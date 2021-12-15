ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What the child tax credit means for American families

NBC Connecticut

The Last Monthly Child Tax Credit Payment of 2021 Is Being Distributed. Can Families Expect Advance Payments Next Year?

The sixth and final advance child tax credit (CTC) payment of 2021 is being disbursed to more than 36 million families Wednesday, the IRS announced. Among other changes, the CTC was increased this year from $2,000 per child to as much as $3,600 per child, as well as extended for the first time to families who do not typically file a tax return because their income is too low. Additionally, half of the value of the credit was made advanceable in six monthly payments.
Richmond.com

'I'm not sure what we'll do if it doesn't continue:' Virginia families receive last scheduled child tax credit payment

Lindsay Mummert, a single mother of two, teared up when she talked about how she lost custody of her son during the pandemic because she couldn’t afford rent. She lost her income when the child care facility where she worked had to shut down. She lost her car. She had to sign custody of her son over to her mom because she didn’t have a safe place for him to stay.
abc17news.com

COVID-expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse

WASHINGTON (AP) — It’s one of the most far-reaching of all the federal aid programs launched during the COVID-19 pandemic. The expanded child tax credit puts up to $300 per child directly into the bank accounts of families on the 15th of every month. But the last checks will go out Wednesday, with the program expiring unless Congress revives it for 2022. The Jan. 15 checks are in flux as lawmakers try to push President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social and environmental package into law. Studies show families are spending the money on food, school supplies and child care.
The Nevada Independent

The child tax credit could expire soon, leaving some Nevada families out in the cold for the holidays

When people visit Las Vegas, they see bright lights, glitz, and a lot of money flowing into the state. As a city funded primarily by tourism, it’s easy to get caught up in what’s on the surface, and with new resorts, casinos and entertainment venues popping up daily, it might be hard to believe that there’s a deep layer of grit underneath that shiny exterior.
AOL Corp

Child Tax Credit: Families get their last payment as its future remains uncertain

The Internal Revenue Service is delivering the last monthly Child Tax Credit (CTC) payment Wednesday as the future of the tax benefit hangs in the balance on Capitol Hill. The agency sent out $16 billion to the families of 61 million children, according to the Treasury Department, distributing approximately $93 billion to households across the country since the payments started in July.
wnypapers.com

As WNY families receive final advance Child Tax Credit payment, Higgins pushes for extension

Credit provided $197.4 million to families living in NY-26 from July through December. On Dec. 15, families will receive the final advance Child Tax Credit payment authorized under the American Rescue Plan. Congressman Brian Higgins recently voted to extend the enhanced Child Tax Credit through the Build Back Better Act and is calling on the Senate to do the same.
Republic Monitor

Struggling American Families To Receive $2,000 Stimulus Checks Before Christmas

A surprise stimulus check has already been delivered to over 400,000 households with an average of $1,189 each, according to The Sun. The federal government appears unlikely to send out a fourth stimulus payment; however, residents of some states may still receive additional funds. Some State’s Stimulus Check. In three...
