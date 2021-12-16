ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Classes canceled after roof blown off Great Bend High School

Hays Post
Hays Post
 16 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

BARTON COUNTY —After assessing the impact of Wednesday's extreme winds, USD 428 updated families on operations for...

hayspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

CDC recommends Moderna, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines over J&J's

Dec 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday recommended Americans choose to receive one of two other authorised COVID-19 vaccines over Johnson & Johnson's (JNJ.N) shot, due to rare but sometimes fatal cases of blood-clotting. The CDC's move came after its Advisory Committee on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Associated Press

Judge rejects Purdue Pharma’s sweeping opioid settlement

A federal judge rejected OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s bankruptcy settlement of thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic Thursday because of a provision that would protect members of the Sackler family from facing litigation of their own. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in New York found that federal bankruptcy...
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, KS
Education
City
Gas, KS
Local
Kansas Education
CNN

DOJ asks Supreme Court to reinstate federal vaccine mandate for certain health care workers nationwide

(CNN) — The Department of Justice asked the Supreme Court on Thursday to allow a vaccine mandate aimed at certain extra health care workers to go into effect nationwide, marking the first time the justices have been asked to weigh in on a federal mandate the Biden administration put in place in order to get more Americans vaccinated in the midst of a surge of the Delta and Omicron coronavirus variants.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Bend High School#Great Bend Middle School#Elementary School#Little Panthers Preschool
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy