Classes canceled after roof blown off Great Bend High School
BARTON COUNTY —After assessing the impact of Wednesday's extreme winds, USD 428 updated families on operations for...hayspost.com
BARTON COUNTY —After assessing the impact of Wednesday's extreme winds, USD 428 updated families on operations for...hayspost.com
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0