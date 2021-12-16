ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Meet our new V-P for People Operations & Inclusion

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 15 hours ago

Opera Philadelphia has invented a new VP role. Not sure about the job spec. It sounds a bit surgical. December 16, 2021: Opera Philadelphia announced today...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Berkeleyan Online

Meet our new faculty: Celia Gaertig, marketing

Name: Celia Gaertig (she/her) Degrees: B.S., psychology, University of Freiburg, Germany, 2013; Ph.D., decision processes, University of Pennsylvania, 2019. Research interests: The psychology of consumer judgment and decision making. Hobbies: Spending time in the great outdoors!
COLLEGES
Slipped Disc

An American composer retires

The much-performed compser John Harbison has called time after 52 years of teaching at MIT. Arriving reluctantly but alertly at my last day of teaching at MIT, I remember two pieces of advice from the first week, in 1969. From a composer-friend, about the large Introduction to Music lecture: “Don’t be afraid to say what you love.” And from our Director of Music, Klaus Liepmann, as he escorted me down the endless corridor: “We teach our courses as if they are equal in the student’s learning experience to physics. We have poor facilities, we have large ambition, and a new building is on the way.”
ENTERTAINMENT
American Songwriter

Andrea Bocelli Sings Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” with Daughter Virginia

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli released his new single “Hallelujah,” featuring his daughter Virginia Bocelli. The song was originally performed live at the Majestic Teatro Regio di Parma Opera House in Italy for his 2021 holiday livestream Believe in Christmas. The father-daughter rendition of the 1984 Leonard Cohen song spotlights a natural harmony in music within the Bocelli family.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Performing Arts#Senior Management#Opera Philadelphia#Vp#Long Beach Opera#The Black Opera Alliance#Slippedisc Com#Po I
Complex

Greg Tate Dies at 64, Pioneering Work in Hip-Hop Journalism Celebrated

Greg Tate, the acclaimed music critic dubbed a “godfather of hip-hop journalism,” has died at age 64. Tate’s death was confirmed by a Duke University Press rep, according to Variety, and his cause of death has not been shared. Nate Chinen of WBGO initally broke the news on Twitter, according to Okayplayer, writing that the wordsmith was “a fiercely original critical voice, a deep musician, an encouraging big brother to so many of us.”
CELEBRITIES
the-saleroom.com

19th - 21st Century Photography

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 4103. Lot 4104. Lot 4105. Lot 4106. Auerbach, Ellen: "Lily Woman, Market, Caxa, Mexico";...
HOBBIES
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “Saint & Shepherds: New Work by Hebru Brantley” – Opens Saturday and ends March 13; also, “America the Beautiful: Photographs by Clyde Butcher,” ends Jan. 30; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org. ALL WEEKEND – Fred Doloresco “Chasing the Light” – Also,...
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Asbarez News

SAS Donates 130 Academic Books to Armenian Genocide Museum

As part of its ongoing cooperation with the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, the Society for Armenian Studies donated around 130 academic books to the Museum in aiming to strengthen its library collection. The academic books included topics pertaining to the Armenian Genocide, late Ottoman history, comparative genocide, and the Holocaust. The...
MUSEUMS
Daily Collegian

10 Native American clothing businesses to support

November is National Native American Heritage Month, a time to celebrate native cultures and tribes around world. First declared in 1990, the month celebrates native cultures with ceremonies and traditions. Native cultures proudly embrace their roots through various forms of art, including the creation of clothing, jewelry artwork and pottery.
ECONOMY
newschain

Comedian Jethro dies at 72 after contracting Covid

Cornish comedian Jethro real name Geoffrey Rowe, has died at the age of 72, his family has announced. A statement posted on Facebook said he died on December 14 after contracting Covid-19. It read: “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the passing of the well known and popular...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Hyperallergic

Greg Tate, Giant Among Cultural Critics, Dies at 64

Support Hyperallergic’s independent arts journalism. Become a Member ». Reading an early Greg Tate piece feels like you’re sitting with him in the files of his mind. Tabbing endlessly through the oft-mentioned Miles Davis, Public Enemy, Toni Morrison, Lorna Simpson, Rakim, Marvin Van Peebles, Suzan Lori Parks, bell hooks, neo-expressionism, concepts of post-structuralism, and on and on, we’re grasping and gnawing at culture, sitting and trying to express with lucidity just exactly what’s up with all these things people make to cannibalize and regurgitate the world. It feels impudent to mention so many other artists and thinkers in a piece about one writer’s life, but some of his genius lies in that very synthesis of intuitions, which helped to popularize and canonize the great Black works of the past four decades. His writing — a witch’s brew of references, personal history, and downright cutting takes, nudged along by ingenious turns of phrase — spilled over with a creative spirit that made art out of art, sourced from his investigations into music, literature, film and theory, peering into the serpentine realities of Black art and Black life.
CELEBRITIES
Slipped Disc

Renee Feming mourns her teacher

A heavy heart today. Patricia Misslin was so important in my life as a young singer. Not only an inspiration and excellent teacher, but a phenomenal musician. She pushed me to develop my musicianship, as she built my voice on the basis of a healthy technique. Early in my freshman year, she worked with me every day, so I could prepare Bach’s B Minor Mass. Her investment in her students’ talents and lives changed us for the better. Her weekly masterclass taught us how magnificently different the human voice is for each individual and what a challenge it is to teach voice. We listened to music and to other singers, often and in great abundance. She instilled in me a sense of adventure with repertoire, assigning challenging new music and ensemble material – that was an essential part of my growth.
MUSIC
WOUB

New Website Names Gender-Inclusive Bathrooms on Campus

The Division of Diversity and Inclusion launched a website listing the known gender-inclusive bathrooms at OU. For those who need this accessible resource, this news was more than welcomed. “I know for me, as a transgender woman, finding bathrooms can be really difficult,” Luvina Cooley, a junior studying anthropology, said....
SOCIETY
wosu.org

Using Art To Help Children Cope During COVID

The pandemic is still with us. There’s COVID-19, the delta variant and now the Omicron, which was detected on Wednesday for the first time in the United States. While the continued news of the coronavirus taxes our patience, not to mention our healthcare systems and economy, the shadow of the pandemic also inspired anxiety in many adults and children.
VISUAL ART
Slipped Disc

Galamian school gets new chief

Meadowmount School of Music, founded in 1944 by the arch-pedagogue Ivan Galamian, has named Janet Sung as its artistic director, starting immediately. Sung is currently Head of Strings at the DePaul University School of Music in Chicago, as well as founding Artistic Director of Chamber Music Chicago. She studied for ten years with Josef Gingold.
EDUCATION
chla.org

Meet Some of our Research Trainees

Paige is a postdoctoral research fellow studying early nutrition and brain development. “I’ve always been interested in the interplay between nutrition and exercise—the use of food as fuel,” says Paige. “But I really found my niche working with Dr. Birch and Dr. Goran.”. Paige explains that...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
twi-ny.com

ARLEKIN PLAYERS THEATRE: WITNESS

Why: Perhaps no other theater company has taken to virtual, interactive productions like Arlekin Players Theatre. The Boston-based troupe first presented the powerful solo show State vs. Natasha Banina, followed by chekhovOS /an experimental game/, which featured Mikhail Baryshnikov, Jessica Hecht, and Darya Denisova, who had played Natasha Banina. Next up for the innovative, forward-thinking company, which incorporates aspects of gaming into its work, is Witness, conceived and directed by Arlekin founder Igor Golyak. The livestreamed, interactive show, developed through Arlekin’s Zero Gravity (zero-G) Virtual Theater Lab, was inspired by the true story of the MS St. Louis, the German ship carrying nearly a thousand Jewish refugees in May 1939 escaping the approaching Holocaust, only to be turned away by Cuba, Canada, and the United States.
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy