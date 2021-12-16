ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did the market learn its lesson in 2021? Looking back on the year's big moves

By Jon Fortt
CNBC
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom meme stocks to popular EV shares: Did...

www.cnbc.com

Time

Bitcoin Doubled Its Value in 2021. Here’s a Look at Its Price Over the Years

Bitcoin is poised to end 2021 more than twice as valuable as it was in December 2020, capping a year that saw cryptocurrency explode in mainstream interest and curiosity. As more everyday investors wonder how cryptocurrency might fit into their portfolio, financial advisors have found themselves incorporating crypto into their guidance. “A lot of people bought cryptocurrency for the first time this year,” says Brittney Castro, a Los Angeles-based certified financial planner with Mint and founder of the media company Financially Wise.
MarketWatch

Dow industrials pop up and stock market tries to clamber higher, even as Fed projections point to 3 rate hikes in 2022

U.S. stock benchmarks on Wednesday afternoon were pivoting modestly higher as the Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as expected, but quickened the pace of wind-down of its bond-buying program, opening the door to interest-rate increases in the first half of 2022. Projections from the Fed point to three rate increases next year, with the current fed-funds rate at a range between 0% and 0.25%. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a news conference at 2:30 p.m. ET to discuss the central bank's updated policy. The move to end the stimulus program sooner than officials planned at their meeting last...
MarketWatch

S&P 500 opens above record close as stocks extend post-Fed rally

Stocks opened higher Thursday, with the S&P 500 trading above its record close of 4,712.02 set on Dec. 10, a day after the Federal Reserve announced its plan to wind down its bond-buying program by March and penciled in three rate increases in 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 153 poitns, or 0.4%, to 36,080, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.3% to 4,725.29. The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.2% at 15,591.90.
Money Morning

Two Stocks to Sell First Thing This Morning

"Buy the dip." You hear that nearly every day from talking heads on any network. And it's true: Buying a dip can be great advice for investors. It can be a way to build an invincible stock position. Buy the dip, and you can wake up one day with all the profits at less than 50% of the total cost the other guy paid.
moneyandmarkets.com

2022 Market Prediction: Inflation’s Next Big Move

As we wrap up the year, one thing is on everyone’s mind. It has a lot of people worried. It dominates headlines. You feel it in your wallet. Inflation is the wrecking ball in 2021. It’s kept the Federal Reserve and politicians on edge. We see it everywhere.
MarketWatch

Cloud-based internet of things company Samsara shares jump 8% in trading debut

Shares of Samsara Inc. , a cloud-based internet of things company, jumped 8% in their trading debut Wednesday, after its initial public offering priced at $23, the upper end of its proposed price range. The company sold 35 million shares to raise $805 million a valuation of $11.5 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "IOT." Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and Allen & Co. were lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks. Founded in 2015, Samsara IOT offers a cloud-based platform that allows businesses to use Internet-of-Things connected devices that can range from video cameras to data-collecting equipment to help run operations. The company estimates a total addressable market of about $54.6 billion by the end of 2021, and $96.9 billion by the end of 2024. The Renaissance IPO ETF has fallen 13% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 23%. For more on Samsara,
Seeking Alpha

A Major Turning Point In The Stock Market Is Taking Place

The massive amounts of stimulus and money printing that has taken place over the last 4+ years by global central banks may be acting as an anchor for growth and starting to weigh down global markets. Global financial markets were already hobbled by the original COVID-19 virus – struggling to...
Motley Fool

Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $1,000 Into $56.3 Million

Figuring out how you might amass a significant sum of money all boils down to some math. The key factors are how much you can invest, how long you'll be investing, and how fast your money will grow. You may be surprised at what's possible. Most of us would love...
CNBC

What Jim Cramer is watching Monday, including why being long is about to get tougher

Goldman's equity strategist Kostin notes AAPL, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, GOOGL account for 51% of the returns since April... historically periods of sharply declining market breadth are followed by weak returns and deeper than avg drawdowns, Goldman says...this time? trillions coming in....could persist—both equity and fixed income appear to pricing in tightens, Goldman says... They recommend owning high growth, high margin stocks.
