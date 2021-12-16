University Has No Plans to Divest, Set Carbon Neutrality Goal, Alivisatos Says

UChicago’s failure to divest from fossil fuel investments directly contradicts its professed commitment to sustainability. Last April, UChicago announced its latest greenhouse gas emissions target: a 50 percent reduction from baseline by 2030. The proposal centered around a transition towards renewable energy sources, supplemented by a focus on energy efficiency in new and existing infrastructure. Given that electricity use and natural gas accounted for over three-fourths of our total emissions in fiscal year 2020, reducing their usage appears to be one of the most effective ways to meet the University’s goal in the next nine years. However, the metrics by which we judge our progress are limited to the greenhouse gases that physically issue from our campus each year; the full extent of UChicago’s environmental impact stretches far beyond how the Office of Sustainability has chosen to define it. One of the University’s indirect effects on climate change—its investments in the fossil fuel industry—was recently called out by the Environmental Justice Task Force (EJTF), a student activist group. In a petition, the EJTF has demanded that the University of Chicago divest completely from fossil fuel–related investments over the next five years. Amid an avalanche of asset abandonments from academies across America, UChicago’s failure to forswear fossil fuel firms directly contradicts its professed commitment to sustainability.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO